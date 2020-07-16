union_pacific_logo.jpg

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

 By Union Pacific Corporation

OMAHA, Neb., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to listen to Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE: UNP) second quarter 2020 earnings release presentation that will be broadcast live over the Internet and via teleconference on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

What: 

Union Pacific Corporation's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release





When: 

Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. ET





Where: 

Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link.





How:     

Live over the Internet






            –OR–








Dial-in telephone access









Domestic         877/407-8293












International    201/689-8349





If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, presentation materials and the call will be archived on Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor.  An MP3 downloadable audio file will also be available at the same location.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.