OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced Clarissa Beyah as the company's chief communications officer. She is responsible for driving the railroad's corporate communications strategy, overseeing executive and employee communications, media relations, digital and social media, and serving as the communication's adviser to Union Pacific's chairman and senior leadership team.

"Clarissa brings a wealth of communications expertise and is perfectly suited to help Union Pacific better connect with our employees, communities and other key stakeholders," said Scott Moore, senior vice president-Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. "As the company's Chief Communications Officer, Clarissa will play a critical role as we transform Union Pacific's rail network and enhance how we tell our story of Building America."

Beyah's experience leading global communications teams spans transportation, healthcare, professional services, technology and the utilities sectors. She most recently led Northwestern Mutual's communications organization. She also served as chief communications officer for GE Transportation, and led communications teams at Aon, Exelon and Pfizer.

Beyah has spent decades engaging and empowering youth. Currently a professor at USC Annenberg's School for Communication and Journalism, she is also the founder of Writer's Block Ink, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth ignite social change through writing and acting. Beyah is a member of the Arthur Page Society and Leadership Greater Washington. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from Rowan University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Haven.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

