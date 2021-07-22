OMAHA, Neb., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share. This compares to $1.1 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020.
"The Union Pacific team leveraged volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity to produce record quarterly results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Beyond our strong financial performance, we also made progress on our goal to reduce our carbon footprint, which includes a 3% improvement in our fuel consumption rate. Importantly, these strong results were achieved in a challenging environment as our rail network continues to be impacted by supply chain disruptions, particularly in the Intermodal space. As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers and the broader supply chain to increase fluidity and efficiently handle the strong demand for freight transportation."
Financial Results: Quarterly Records for Operating Ratio, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020
- Operating revenue of $5.5 billion was up 30%.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 22%.
- Union Pacific's 55.1% operating ratio improved 590 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 210 basis points.
- Operating Income of $2.5 billion was up 50%.
- The company repurchased 12.2 million shares in second quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $2.7 billion.
Operating Performance: Quarterly Records for Workforce Productivity and Train Length; Second Quarter Records for Locomotive Productivity and Fuel Consumption Rate
Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020
- Quarterly freight car velocity was 213 daily miles per car, a 6% decline.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles per horsepower day, a 3% improvement.
- Average maximum train length was 9,410 feet, a 9% increase.
- Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton-miles (GTMs), improved 3%.
- Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,060 car miles per employee, a 22% improvement.
- Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.95 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.83 for first half 2020.
Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2021 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
Supplemental financial information is attached.
This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30,
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,132
$
3,972
29
%
$
9,781
$
8,852
10
%
Other
372
272
37
724
621
17
Total operating revenues
5,504
4,244
30
10,505
9,473
11
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,022
905
13
2,048
1,964
4
Depreciation
550
551
-
1,099
1,098
-
Purchased services and materials
478
441
8
968
962
1
Fuel
497
247
U
908
681
33
Equipment and other rents
200
211
(5)
412
438
(6)
Other
284
235
21
604
533
13
Total operating expenses
3,031
2,590
17
6,039
5,676
6
Operating Income
2,473
1,654
50
4,466
3,797
18
Other income, net
125
131
(5)
176
184
(4)
Interest expense
(282)
(289)
(2)
(572)
(567)
1
Income before income taxes
2,316
1,496
55
4,070
3,414
19
Income taxes
(518)
(364)
42
(931)
(808)
15
Net Income
$
1,798
$
1,132
59
%
$
3,139
$
2,606
20
%
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.73
$
1.67
63
%
$
4.73
$
3.83
23
%
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.72
$
1.67
63
$
4.72
$
3.82
24
Weighted average number of shares - basic
658.5
677.7
(3)
663.1
681.0
(3)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
660.1
679.2
(3)
664.7
682.7
(3)
Dividends declared per share
$
1.07
$
0.97
10
$
2.04
$
1.94
5
Operating Ratio
55.1%
61.0%
(5.9)
pts
57.5%
59.9%
(2.4)
pts
Effective Tax Rate
22.4%
24.3%
(1.9)
pts
22.9%
23.7%
(0.8)
pts
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended June 30,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
795
$
644
23
%
$
1,561
$
1,333
17
%
Fertilizer
179
168
7
349
342
2
Food & refrigerated
251
205
22
486
455
7
Coal & renewables
423
369
15
764
790
(3)
Bulk
1,648
1,386
19
3,160
2,920
8
Industrial chemicals & plastics
498
435
14
933
930
-
Metals & minerals
467
368
27
842
837
1
Forest products
348
266
31
664
569
17
Energy & specialized markets
546
431
27
1,076
1,058
2
Industrial
1,859
1,500
24
3,515
3,394
4
Automotive
428
189
F
875
713
23
Intermodal
1,197
897
33
2,231
1,825
22
Premium
1,625
1,086
50
3,106
2,538
22
Total
$
5,132
$
3,972
29
%
$
9,781
$
8,852
10
%
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
204
167
22
%
407
342
19
%
Fertilizer
54
53
2
98
99
(1)
Food & refrigerated
48
41
17
93
89
4
Coal & renewables
198
186
6
372
394
(6)
Bulk
504
447
13
970
924
5
Industrial chemicals & plastics
156
141
11
296
295
-
Metals & minerals
182
162
12
328
336
(2)
Forest products
64
50
28
124
106
17
Energy & specialized markets
138
115
20
277
277
-
Industrial
540
468
15
1,025
1,014
1
Automotive
173
79
F
353
287
23
Intermodal [a]
878
724
21
1,674
1,433
17
Premium
1,051
803
31
2,027
1,720
18
Total
2,095
1,718
22
%
4,022
3,658
10
%
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
3,894
$
3,861
1
%
$
3,838
$
3,901
(2)
%
Fertilizer
3,304
3,181
4
3,550
3,456
3
Food & refrigerated
5,226
4,986
5
5,230
5,142
2
Coal & renewables
2,134
1,979
8
2,051
2,001
2
Bulk
3,266
3,099
5
3,256
3,161
3
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,189
3,086
3
3,153
3,148
-
Metals & minerals
2,569
2,276
13
2,567
2,494
3
Forest products
5,463
5,256
4
5,357
5,361
-
Energy & specialized markets
3,944
3,739
5
3,886
3,813
2
Industrial
3,442
3,201
8
3,430
3,345
3
Automotive
2,479
2,388
4
2,482
2,487
-
Intermodal [a]
1,363
1,241
10
1,332
1,274
5
Premium
1,547
1,354
14
1,532
1,476
4
Average
$
2,449
$
2,312
6
%
$
2,432
$
2,420
-
%
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
Millions, Except Percentages
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,115
$
1,799
Short-term investments
46
60
Other current assets
2,603
2,355
Investments
2,277
2,164
Properties, net
54,148
54,161
Operating lease assets
1,635
1,610
Other assets
249
249
Total assets
$
62,073
$
62,398
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Debt due within one year
$
1,110
$
1,069
Other current liabilities
3,247
3,104
Debt due after one year
27,702
25,660
Operating lease liabilities
1,256
1,283
Deferred income taxes
12,389
12,247
Other long-term liabilities
2,066
2,077
Total liabilities
47,770
45,440
Total common shareholders' equity
14,303
16,958
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
62,073
$
62,398
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Millions,
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net income
$
3,139
$
2,606
Depreciation
1,099
1,098
Deferred income taxes
128
171
Other - net
(147)
517
Cash provided by operating activities
4,219
4,392
Investing Activities
Capital investments
(1,190)
(1,599)
Maturities of short-term investments
48
75
Purchases of short-term investments
(24)
(75)
Other - net
95
182
Cash used in investing activities
(1,071)
(1,417)
Financing Activities
Share repurchase programs
(4,085)
(2,556)
Debt issued
2,896
4,004
Dividends paid
(1,350)
(1,319)
Debt repaid
(691)
(770)
Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement
(400)
(400)
Debt Exchange
(268)
-
Net issuance of commercial paper
125
(1)
Other - net
(34)
(65)
Cash used in financing activities
(3,807)
(1,107)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(659)
1,868
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,818
856
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
1,159
$
2,724
Free Cash Flow*
Cash provided by operating activities
$
4,219
$
4,392
Cash used in investing activities
(1,071)
(1,417)
Dividends paid
(1,350)
(1,319)
Free cash flow
$
1,798
$
1,656
*
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended June 30,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Operating/Performance Statistics
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a]
213
227
(6)
%
211
218
(3)
%
Average train speed (miles per hour) *
25.0
26.9
(7)
25.1
26.0
(3)
Average terminal dwell time (hours) *
22.9
21.6
6
23.2
22.8
2
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
140
136
3
139
133
5
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
207,803
170,626
22
400,890
371,923
8
Train length (feet)
9,410
8,664
9
9,330
8,517
10
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)
71
82
(11)
pts
74
83
(9)
pts
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)
67
76
(9)
pts
68
69
(1)
pts
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
1,060
868
22
1,031
882
17
Total employees (average)
30,066
30,059
-
29,910
31,965
(6)
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
$ 2.16
$ 1.26
71
%
$ 2.01
$ 1.59
26
%
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
223
189
18
439
414
6
Fuel consumption rate**
1.072
1.107
(3)
1.095
1.112
(2)
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
Grain & grain products
20,190
16,242
24
%
40,538
32,353
25
%
Fertilizer
3,169
3,116
2
6,164
6,160
-
Food & refrigerated
4,641
3,752
24
9,139
8,258
11
Coal & renewables
20,716
18,188
14
38,252
38,193
-
Bulk
48,716
41,298
18
94,093
84,964
11
Industrial chemicals & plastics
7,990
6,286
27
15,045
13,460
12
Metals & minerals
8,584
6,402
34
15,460
14,935
4
Forest products
6,706
5,398
24
13,024
11,439
14
Energy & specialized markets
9,112
7,276
25
18,702
19,322
(3)
Industrial
32,392
25,362
28
62,231
59,156
5
Automotive
3,769
1,740
F
7,542
6,229
21
Intermodal
19,878
17,514
13
38,253
35,248
9
Premium
23,647
19,254
23
45,795
41,477
10
Total
104,755
85,914
22
%
202,119
185,597
9
%
[a]
Prior years have been realigned to conform to the current year presentation.
*
Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.
**
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
2021
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
4,649
$
5,132
$
9,781
Other revenues
352
372
724
Total operating revenues
5,001
5,504
10,505
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,026
1,022
2,048
Depreciation
549
550
1,099
Purchased services and materials
490
478
968
Fuel
411
497
908
Equipment and other rents
212
200
412
Other
320
284
604
Total operating expenses
3,008
3,031
6,039
Operating Income
1,993
2,473
4,466
Other income, net
51
125
176
Interest expense
(290)
(282)
(572)
Income before income taxes
1,754
2,316
4,070
Income taxes
(413)
(518)
(931)
Net Income
$
1,341
$
1,798
$
3,139
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.01
$
2.73
$
4.73
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.00
$
2.72
$
4.72
Weighted average number of shares - basic
667.6
658.5
663.1
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
669.2
660.1
664.7
Dividends declared per share
$
0.97
$
1.07
$
2.04
Operating Ratio
60.1%
55.1%
57.5%
Effective Tax Rate
23.5%
22.4%
22.9%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
766
$
795
$
1,561
Fertilizer
170
179
349
Food & refrigerated
235
251
486
Coal & renewables
341
423
764
Bulk
1,512
1,648
3,160
Industrial chemicals & plastics
435
498
933
Metals & minerals
375
467
842
Forest products
316
348
664
Energy & specialized markets
530
546
1,076
Industrial
1,656
1,859
3,515
Automotive
447
428
875
Intermodal
1,034
1,197
2,231
Premium
1,481
1,625
3,106
Total
$
4,649
$
5,132
$
9,781
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
203
204
407
Fertilizer
44
54
98
Food & refrigerated
45
48
93
Coal & renewables
174
198
372
Bulk
466
504
970
Industrial chemicals & plastics
140
156
296
Metals & minerals
146
182
328
Forest products
60
64
124
Energy & specialized markets
139
138
277
Industrial
485
540
1,025
Automotive
180
173
353
Intermodal [a]
796
878
1,674
Premium
976
1,051
2,027
Total
1,927
2,095
4,022
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
3,782
$
3,894
$
3,838
Fertilizer
3,852
3,304
3,550
Food & refrigerated
5,234
5,226
5,230
Coal & renewables
1,958
2,134
2,051
Bulk
3,246
3,266
3,256
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,113
3,189
3,153
Metals & minerals
2,563
2,569
2,567
Forest products
5,244
5,463
5,357
Energy & specialized markets
3,828
3,944
3,886
Industrial
3,417
3,442
3,430
Automotive
2,485
2,479
2,482
Intermodal [a]
1,299
1,363
1,332
Premium
1,517
1,547
1,532
Average
$
2,413
$
2,449
$
2,432
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Millions, Except Ratios
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2021
2020
Net income
$
5,882
$
5,349
Add:
Income tax expense
1,754
1,631
Depreciation
2,211
2,210
Interest expense
1,146
1,141
EBITDA
$
10,993
$
10,331
Adjustments:
Other income, net
(279)
(287)
Interest on operating lease liabilities**
53
59
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,767
$
10,103
Debt
$
28,812
$
26,729
Operating lease liabilities
1,553
1,604
Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $180 and $195
607
637
Adjusted debt
$
30,972
$
28,970
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.9
2.9
Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2021
2020
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.9
2.9
Factors Affecting Comparability:
Brazos yard impairment [b]
(0.1)
(0.1)
Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
2.8
2.8
[a]
The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2021, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2020, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2021.
[b]
Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.
*
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.
**
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Financial Performance*
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages
Reported results
Brazos Yard
Adjusted results
(GAAP)
Impairment
(non-GAAP)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Income taxes
$
1,631
$
69
$
1,700
Net income
$
5,349
$
209
$
5,558
*
The above table reconciles our results for the year ended December 31, 2020, to adjusted results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted income taxes and adjusted net income, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, income taxes and net income.
