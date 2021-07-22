Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

OMAHA, Neb., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share. This compares to $1.1 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020.

"The Union Pacific team leveraged volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity to produce record quarterly results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Beyond our strong financial performance, we also made progress on our goal to reduce our carbon footprint, which includes a 3% improvement in our fuel consumption rate. Importantly, these strong results were achieved in a challenging environment as our rail network continues to be impacted by supply chain disruptions, particularly in the Intermodal space. As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers and the broader supply chain to increase fluidity and efficiently handle the strong demand for freight transportation."

Financial Results: Quarterly Records for Operating Ratio, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

  • Operating revenue of $5.5 billion was up 30%.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 22%.
  • Union Pacific's 55.1% operating ratio improved 590 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 210 basis points.
  • Operating Income of $2.5 billion was up 50%.
  • The company repurchased 12.2 million shares in second quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $2.7 billion.

Operating Performance: Quarterly Records for Workforce Productivity and Train Length; Second Quarter Records for Locomotive Productivity and Fuel Consumption Rate

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 213 daily miles per car, a 6% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles per horsepower day, a 3% improvement.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,410 feet, a 9% increase.
  • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton-miles (GTMs), improved 3%.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,060 car miles per employee, a 22% improvement.
  • Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.95 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.83 for first half 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2021 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





























 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30,

2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

2021

2020

%





2021

2020

%



 Operating Revenues



























      Freight revenues

$

5,132

$

3,972

29 

%



$

9,781

$

8,852

10   

%

      Other



372



272

37







724



621

17



 Total operating revenues



5,504



4,244

30







10,505



9,473

11



 Operating Expenses



























      Compensation and benefits



1,022



905

13







2,048



1,964

4



      Depreciation



550



551

-







1,099



1,098

-



      Purchased services and materials



478



441

8







968



962

1



      Fuel



497



247







908



681

33



      Equipment and other rents



200



211

(5)







412



438

(6)



      Other



284



235

21







604



533

13



 Total operating expenses



3,031



2,590

17







6,039



5,676

6



 Operating Income



2,473



1,654

50







4,466



3,797

18



      Other income, net



125



131

(5)







176



184

(4)



      Interest expense



(282)



(289)

(2)







(572)



(567)

1



 Income before income taxes



2,316



1,496

55







4,070



3,414

19



 Income taxes



(518)



(364)

42







(931)



(808)

15



 Net Income

$

1,798

$

1,132

59   

%



$

3,139

$

2,606

20   

%





























 Share and Per Share



























      Earnings per share - basic

$

2.73

$

1.67

63   

%



$

4.73

$

3.83

23   

%

      Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.72

$

1.67

63





$

4.72

$

3.82

24



      Weighted average number of shares - basic



658.5



677.7

(3)







663.1



681.0

(3)



      Weighted average number of shares - diluted



660.1



679.2

(3)







664.7



682.7

(3)



      Dividends declared per share

$

1.07

$

0.97

10





$

2.04

$

1.94

5































 Operating Ratio



55.1%



61.0%

(5.9)

pts





57.5%



59.9%

(2.4)

pts

 Effective Tax Rate



22.4%



24.3%

(1.9)

pts





22.9%



23.7%

(0.8)

pts

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

































2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

 For the Periods Ended June 30,

2021

2020

%





2021

2020

%



 Freight Revenues (Millions)



























      Grain & grain products

$

795

$

644

23

%



$

1,561

$

1,333

17

%

      Fertilizer



179



168

7







349



342

2



      Food & refrigerated



251



205

22







486



455

7



      Coal & renewables



423



369

15







764



790

(3)



    Bulk



1,648



1,386

19







3,160



2,920

8



      Industrial chemicals & plastics



498



435

14







933



930

-



      Metals & minerals



467



368

27







842



837

1



      Forest products



348



266

31







664



569

17



      Energy & specialized markets



546



431

27







1,076



1,058

2



    Industrial



1,859



1,500

24







3,515



3,394

4



      Automotive



428



189

F







875



713

23



      Intermodal



1,197



897

33







2,231



1,825

22



    Premium



1,625



1,086

50







3,106



2,538

22



 Total

$

5,132

$

3,972

29

%



$

9,781

$

8,852

10

%

 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)



























      Grain & grain products



204



167

22

%





407



342

19

%

      Fertilizer



54



53

2







98



99

(1)



      Food & refrigerated



48



41

17







93



89

4



      Coal & renewables



198



186

6







372



394

(6)



    Bulk



504



447

13







970



924

5



      Industrial chemicals & plastics



156



141

11







296



295

-



      Metals & minerals



182



162

12







328



336

(2)



      Forest products



64



50

28







124



106

17



      Energy & specialized markets



138



115

20







277



277

-



    Industrial



540



468

15







1,025



1,014

1



      Automotive



173



79

F







353



287

23



      Intermodal [a]



878



724

21







1,674



1,433

17



    Premium



1,051



803

31







2,027



1,720

18



 Total



2,095



1,718

22

%





4,022



3,658

10

%

 Average Revenue per Car



























      Grain & grain products

$

3,894

$

3,861

1

%



$

3,838

$

3,901

(2)

%

      Fertilizer



3,304



3,181

4







3,550



3,456

3



      Food & refrigerated



5,226



4,986

5







5,230



5,142

2



      Coal & renewables



2,134



1,979

8







2,051



2,001

2



    Bulk



3,266



3,099

5







3,256



3,161

3



      Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,189



3,086

3







3,153



3,148

-



      Metals & minerals



2,569



2,276

13







2,567



2,494

3



      Forest products



5,463



5,256

4







5,357



5,361

-



      Energy & specialized markets



3,944



3,739

5







3,886



3,813

2



    Industrial



3,442



3,201

8







3,430



3,345

3



      Automotive



2,479



2,388

4







2,482



2,487

-



      Intermodal [a]



1,363



1,241

10







1,332



1,274

5



    Premium



1,547



1,354

14







1,532



1,476

4



 Average 

$

2,449

$

2,312

6

%



$

2,432

$

2,420

-

%





[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)













Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

 Millions, Except Percentages

2021

2020

 Assets









      Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,115

$

1,799

      Short-term investments



46



60

      Other current assets



2,603



2,355

      Investments



2,277



2,164

      Properties, net



54,148



54,161

      Operating lease assets



1,635



1,610

      Other assets



249



249

 Total assets

$

62,073

$

62,398











 Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity









      Debt due within one year

$

1,110

$

1,069

      Other current liabilities



3,247



3,104

      Debt due after one year



27,702



25,660

      Operating lease liabilities



1,256



1,283

      Deferred income taxes



12,389



12,247

      Other long-term liabilities



2,066



2,077

 Total liabilities



47,770



45,440

 Total common shareholders' equity



14,303



16,958

 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

62,073

$

62,398

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)











 Millions,

Year-to-Date

 For the Periods Ended June 30,

2021

2020

 Operating Activities









      Net income

$

3,139

$

2,606

      Depreciation



1,099



1,098

      Deferred income taxes



128



171

      Other - net



(147)



517

 Cash provided by operating activities



4,219



4,392

 Investing Activities









      Capital investments



(1,190)



(1,599)

      Maturities of short-term investments



48



75

      Purchases of short-term investments



(24)



(75)

      Other - net



95



182

 Cash used in investing activities



(1,071)



(1,417)

 Financing Activities









      Share repurchase programs



(4,085)



(2,556)

      Debt issued



2,896



4,004

      Dividends paid



(1,350)



(1,319)

      Debt repaid



(691)



(770)

      Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement



(400)



(400)

      Debt Exchange



(268)



-

      Net issuance of commercial paper



125



(1)

      Other - net



(34)



(65)

 Cash used in financing activities



(3,807)



(1,107)

 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(659)



1,868

 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



1,818



856

 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

1,159

$

2,724

 Free Cash Flow*









      Cash provided by operating activities

$

4,219

$

4,392

      Cash used in investing activities



(1,071)



(1,417)

      Dividends paid



(1,350)



(1,319)

 Free cash flow

$

1,798

$

1,656





*

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)



























2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

 For the Periods Ended June 30,

2021



2020

%





2021



2020

%



 Operating/Performance Statistics 























      Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a]

213



227

(6)

%



211



218

(3)

%

      Average train speed (miles per hour) *

25.0



26.9

(7)





25.1



26.0

(3)



      Average terminal dwell time (hours) *

22.9



21.6

6





23.2



22.8

2



      Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

140



136

3





139



133

5



      Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

207,803



170,626

22





400,890



371,923

8



      Train length (feet)

9,410



8,664

9





9,330



8,517

10



      Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)

71



82

(11)

pts



74



83

(9)

pts

      Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)

67



76

(9)

pts



68



69

(1)

pts

      Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,060



868

22





1,031



882

17



      Total employees (average)

30,066



30,059

-





29,910



31,965

(6)



























 Locomotive Fuel Statistics























      Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 2.16



$ 1.26

71

%



$ 2.01



$ 1.59

26

%

      Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

223



189

18





439



414

6



      Fuel consumption rate**

1.072



1.107

(3)





1.095



1.112

(2)



























 Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)























      Grain & grain products

20,190



16,242

24

%



40,538



32,353

25

%

      Fertilizer

3,169



3,116

2





6,164



6,160

-



      Food & refrigerated

4,641



3,752

24





9,139



8,258

11



      Coal & renewables

20,716



18,188

14





38,252



38,193

-



    Bulk

48,716



41,298

18





94,093



84,964

11



      Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,990



6,286

27





15,045



13,460

12



      Metals & minerals

8,584



6,402

34





15,460



14,935

4



      Forest products

6,706



5,398

24





13,024



11,439

14



      Energy & specialized markets

9,112



7,276

25





18,702



19,322

(3)



    Industrial

32,392



25,362

28





62,231



59,156

5



      Automotive

3,769



1,740

F





7,542



6,229

21



      Intermodal

19,878



17,514

13





38,253



35,248

9



    Premium

23,647



19,254

23





45,795



41,477

10



 Total

104,755



85,914

22

%



202,119



185,597

9

%





























[a]

Prior years have been realigned to conform to the current year presentation.





*

Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures. 





**

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands. 

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

















2021

 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

Year-to-Date

 Operating Revenues













      Freight revenues

$

4,649

$

5,132

$

9,781

      Other revenues



352



372



724

 Total operating revenues



5,001



5,504



10,505

 Operating Expenses













      Compensation and benefits



1,026



1,022



2,048

      Depreciation



549



550



1,099

      Purchased services and materials



490



478



968

      Fuel



411



497



908

      Equipment and other rents



212



200



412

      Other



320



284



604

 Total operating expenses



3,008



3,031



6,039

 Operating Income



1,993



2,473



4,466

      Other income, net



51



125



176

      Interest expense



(290)



(282)



(572)

 Income before income taxes



1,754



2,316



4,070

 Income taxes



(413)



(518)



(931)

 Net Income

$

1,341

$

1,798

$

3,139















 Share and Per Share













      Earnings per share - basic

$

2.01

$

2.73

$

4.73

      Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.00

$

2.72

$

4.72

      Weighted average number of shares - basic



667.6



658.5



663.1

      Weighted average number of shares - diluted



669.2



660.1



664.7

      Dividends declared per share

$

0.97

$

1.07

$

2.04















 Operating Ratio



60.1%



55.1%



57.5%

 Effective Tax Rate



23.5%



22.4%



22.9%

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)

















2021



1st Qtr 

2nd Qtr 

Year-to-Date

 Freight Revenues (Millions)













      Grain & grain products

$

766

$

795

$

1,561

      Fertilizer



170



179



349

      Food & refrigerated



235



251



486

      Coal & renewables



341



423



764

    Bulk



1,512



1,648



3,160

      Industrial chemicals & plastics



435



498



933

      Metals & minerals



375



467



842

      Forest products



316



348



664

      Energy & specialized markets



530



546



1,076

    Industrial



1,656



1,859



3,515

      Automotive



447



428



875

      Intermodal



1,034



1,197



2,231

    Premium



1,481



1,625



3,106

 Total

$

4,649

$

5,132

$

9,781

 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)













      Grain & grain products



203



204



407

      Fertilizer



44



54



98

      Food & refrigerated



45



48



93

      Coal & renewables



174



198



372

    Bulk



466



504



970

      Industrial chemicals & plastics



140



156



296

      Metals & minerals



146



182



328

      Forest products



60



64



124

      Energy & specialized markets



139



138



277

    Industrial



485



540



1,025

      Automotive



180



173



353

      Intermodal [a]



796



878



1,674

    Premium



976



1,051



2,027

 Total



1,927



2,095



4,022

 Average Revenue per Car













      Grain & grain products

$

3,782

$

3,894

$

3,838

      Fertilizer



3,852



3,304



3,550

      Food & refrigerated



5,234



5,226



5,230

      Coal & renewables



1,958



2,134



2,051

    Bulk



3,246



3,266



3,256

      Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,113



3,189



3,153

      Metals & minerals



2,563



2,569



2,567

      Forest products



5,244



5,463



5,357

      Energy & specialized markets



3,828



3,944



3,886

    Industrial



3,417



3,442



3,430

      Automotive



2,485



2,479



2,482

      Intermodal [a]



1,299



1,363



1,332

    Premium



1,517



1,547



1,532

 Average 

$

2,413

$

2,449

$

2,432





[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP



 Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Millions, Except Ratios

Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2021

2020

 Net income

$

5,882

$

5,349

 Add:









 Income tax expense



1,754



1,631

 Depreciation



2,211



2,210

 Interest expense



1,146



1,141

 EBITDA

$

10,993

$

10,331

 Adjustments:









 Other income, net



(279)



(287)

 Interest on operating lease liabilities**



53



59

 Adjusted EBITDA

$

10,767

$

10,103

 Debt

$

28,812

$

26,729

 Operating lease liabilities



1,553



1,604

 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $180 and $195



607



637

 Adjusted debt

$

30,972

$

28,970

 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.9



2.9











Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*











Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2021

2020

 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.9



2.9

 Factors Affecting Comparability:









Brazos yard impairment [b]



(0.1)



(0.1)

 Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*

2.8

2.8





[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2021, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2020, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2021.

[b]

Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.





*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.





**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP



Financial Performance*



















 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results



(GAAP)

Impairment 

(non-GAAP)

 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020



















 Income taxes

$

1,631



$

69



$

1,700



 Net income

$

5,349



$

209



$

5,558







*

The above table reconciles our results for the year ended December 31, 2020, to adjusted results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted income taxes and adjusted net income, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, income taxes and net income.

 

