 By Union Pacific Corporation

OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2020 first quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.15 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 billion, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2019.

"Against the backdrop of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic and a challenging volume environment, we leveraged productivity to deliver strong financial results, including an all time best operating ratio of 59 percent," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We also made substantial improvement in employee safety, which is a testament to our dedicated employees. Our rail network has never run better, providing a safer, more reliable and efficient service product to our customers."

First Quarter Summary

Operating revenue of $5.2 billion was down 3 percent in first quarter 2020, compared to first quarter 2019. First quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, decreased 7 percent compared to 2019. Industrial volumes increased compared to 2019, while bulk and premium shipments declined. In addition:

  • Quarterly freight revenue declined 3 percent, compared to first quarter 2019, as positive business mix and core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes and decreased fuel surcharge revenue.
  • Union Pacific's 59 percent operating ratio represented a quarterly record and the fourth consecutive quarter below 60 percent, improving 4.6 points compared to first quarter 2019.

 


Operating Ratio

Earnings Per
Diluted Share

First Quarter 2019

63.6%

$1.93

2019 Payroll Tax Refund

(0.8) pts

($0.05)

2019 Weather Expense

0.8 pts

$0.05

Fuel Impact

0.8 pts

$0.04

Core Results

3.8 pts

$0.18

First Quarter 2020

59.0%

$2.15

 

  • The $1.87 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in first quarter 2020 was 10 percent lower than first quarter 2019.
  • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton-miles (GTMs), improved 5% compared to first quarter 2019, achieving a first quarter record in 2020.
  • Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate of 0.80 incidents per 200,000 employee hours decreased 11 percent compared to first quarter 2019.
  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 209 daily miles per car, an 8 percent improvement compared to first quarter 2019.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 131 GTMs per horsepower day, an 18 percent improvement compared to first quarter 2019.
  • Average maximum train length was 8,396 feet, a 15 percent increase compared to first quarter 2019.
  • The Company repurchased 14.3 million shares in first quarter 2020 at an aggregate cost of $2.6 billion.

Summary of First Quarter Freight Revenues

  • Industrial up 3 percent
  • Bulk down 5 percent
  • Premium down 6 percent

2020 Outlook

Union Pacific expects second quarter 2020 carload volumes to be down around 25 percent, compared to the second quarter 2019. Although the situation is fluid and highly uncertain, the Company fully expects to maintain sufficient liquidity to sustain an extended period of lower volumes.

"Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they perform the work necessary to move the goods communities need during this national emergency," Fritz said. "The eighteen month implementation of Unified Plan 2020 has put our company in a position of strength, with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, as we face today's fluid and uncertain situation. We remain focused on providing a highly consistent, reliable and efficient service product for our customers."

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its first quarter 2020 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877/407-8293 (or for international participants, 201/689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Bulk, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement.  Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020.  The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)








 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Quarter

 For the Periods Ended March 31,

2020

2019

%


 Operating Revenues







      Freight revenues

$

4,880

$

5,010

(3)

%

      Other


349


374

(7)


 Total operating revenues


5,229


5,384

(3)


 Operating Expenses







      Compensation and benefits


1,059


1,205

(12)


      Depreciation


547


549

-


      Purchased services and materials


521


576

(10)


      Fuel


434


531

(18)


      Equipment and other rents


227


258

(12)


      Other


298


305

(2)


 Total operating expenses


3,086


3,424

(10)


 Operating Income


2,143


1,960

9


      Other income


53


77

(31)


      Interest expense


(278)


(247)

13


 Income before income taxes


1,918


1,790

7


 Income taxes


(444)


(399)

11


 Net Income

$

1,474

$

1,391

6

%








 Share and Per Share







      Earnings per share - basic

$

2.15

$

1.94

11

%

      Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.15

$

1.93

11


      Weighted average number of shares - basic


684.3


716.8

(5)


      Weighted average number of shares - diluted


686.2


719.5

(5)


      Dividends declared per share

$

0.97

$

0.88

10









 Operating Ratio


59.0%


63.6%

(4.6)

pts

 Effective Tax Rate


23.1%


22.3%

0.8

pts

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited) 









1st Quarter

 For the Periods Ended March 31,

2020

2019

%


 Freight Revenues (Millions)







      Grain & grain products

$

689

$

665

4

%

      Fertilizer


174


159

9


      Food & refrigerated


250


242

3


      Coal & renewables


421


554

(24)


    Bulk


1,534


1,620

(5)


      Industrial chemicals & plastics


495


452

10


      Metals & minerals


469


536

(13)


      Forest products


303


285

6


      Energy & specialized markets


627


566

11


    Industrial


1,894


1,839

3


      Automotive


524


520

1


      Intermodal


928


1,031

(10)


    Premium


1,452


1,551

(6)


 Total

$

4,880

$

5,010

(3)

%

 Revenue Carloads (Thousands)







      Grain & grain products


175


169

4

%

      Fertilizer


46


43

7


      Food & refrigerated


48


47

2


      Coal & renewables


208


256

(19)


    Bulk


477


515

(7)


      Industrial chemicals & plastics


154


148

4


      Metals & minerals


174


180

(3)


      Forest products


56


56

-


      Energy & specialized markets


162


147

10


    Industrial


546


531

3


      Automotive


208


210

(1)


      Intermodal [a]


709


831

(15)


    Premium


917


1,041

(12)


 Total


1,940


2,087

(7)

%

 Average Revenue per Car







      Grain & grain products

$

3,940

$

3,924

-

%

      Fertilizer


3,768


3,718

1


      Food & refrigerated


5,277


5,219

1


      Coal & renewables


2,022


2,162

(6)


    Bulk


3,219


3,146

2


      Industrial chemicals & plastics


3,205


3,047

5


      Metals & minerals


2,697


2,968

(9)


      Forest products


5,457


5,145

6


      Energy & specialized markets


3,866


3,865

-


    Industrial


3,469


3,465

-


      Automotive


2,525


2,472

2


      Intermodal [a]


1,307


1,241

5


    Premium


1,583


1,489

6


 Average 

$

2,516

$

2,401

5

%



[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

 Millions, Except Percentages

2020

2019

 Assets





      Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,130

$

831

      Short-term investments


60


60

      Other current assets


2,614


2,568

      Investments


2,078


2,050

      Net properties


54,121


53,916

      Operating lease assets


1,773


1,812

      Other assets


440


436

 Total assets

$

62,216

$

61,673






 Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity





      Debt due within one year

$

1,511

$

1,257

      Other current liabilities


3,130


3,094

      Debt due after one year


26,365


23,943

      Operating lease liabilities


1,339


1,471

      Deferred income taxes


12,088


11,992

      Other long-term liabilities


1,792


1,788

 Total liabilities


46,225


43,545

 Total common shareholders' equity


15,991


18,128

 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$

62,216

$

61,673

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)






 Millions,

Year-to-Date

 For the Periods Ended March 31,

2020

2019

 Operating Activities





      Net income

$

1,474

$

1,391

      Depreciation


547


549

      Deferred income taxes


91


103

      Other - net


43


(84)

 Cash provided by operating activities


2,155


1,959

 Investing Activities





      Capital investments


(807)


(752)

      Maturities of short-term investments


70


90

      Purchases of short-term investments


(70)


(90)

      Other - net


-


(32)

 Cash used in investing activities


(807)


(784)

 Financing Activities





      Debt issued


2,996


2,992

      Common share repurchases


(2,556)


(2,987)

      Dividends paid


(660)


(626)

      Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement


(400)


(500)

      Debt repaid


(305)


(560)

      Net issuance of commercial paper


(1)


299

      Other - net


(71)


(23)

 Cash used in financing activities


(997)


(1,405)

 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash


351


(230)

 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year


856


1,328

 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

1,207

$

1,098

 Free Cash Flow*





      Cash provided by operating activities

$

2,155

$

1,959

      Cash used in investing activities


(807)


(784)

      Dividends paid


(660)


(626)

 Free cash flow

$

688

$

549



*

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)








1st Quarter

 For the Periods Ended March 31,

2020


2019

%


 Operating/Performance Statistics 






      Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a]

209


194

8

%

      Average train speed (miles per hour) [a] *

25.4


24.6

3


      Average terminal dwell time (hours) [a] *

23.8


26.8

(11)


      Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

131


111

18


      Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)

201,297


210,319

(4)


      Train length (feet)

8,396


7,292

15


      Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)

85


66

19

pts

      Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)

64


63

1

pts

      Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

894


812

10


      Total employees (average)

33,872


40,053

(15)








 Locomotive Fuel Statistics






      Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 1.87


$ 2.07

(10)

%

      Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)

225


248

(9)


      Fuel consumption rate**

1.117


1.182

(5)








 Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)






      Grain & grain products

16,111


16,177

-

%

      Fertilizer

3,044


2,886

5


      Food & refrigerated

4,506


4,507

-


      Coal & renewables

20,005


26,329

(24)


    Bulk

43,666


49,899

(12)


      Industrial chemicals & plastics

7,174


6,812

5


      Metals & minerals

8,533


9,919

(14)


      Forest products

6,041


5,844

3


      Energy & specialized markets

12,046


10,645

13


    Industrial

33,794


33,220

2


      Automotive

4,489


4,525

(1)


      Intermodal

17,734


19,006

(7)


    Premium

22,223


23,531

(6)


 Total

99,683


106,650

(7)

%









[a]

Prior years have been recast to conform to the current year presentation.



*

Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures. 



**

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands. 

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP


Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*

Millions, Except Ratios

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2020

2019

 Net income

$

6,002

$

5,919

 Add:





 Income tax expense


1,873


1,828

 Depreciation


2,214


2,216

 Interest expense


1,081


1,050

 EBITDA

$

11,170

$

11,013

 Adjustments:




 Other income


(219)


(243)

 Interest on operating lease liabilities**


62


68

 Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,013

$

10,838

 Debt

$

27,876

$

25,200

 Operating lease liabilities


1,665


1,833

 Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $116 and $124


387


400

 Adjusted debt

$

29,928

$

27,433

 Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA


2.7


2.5



[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended March 31, 2020 is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, subtracting the three months ended March 31, 2019, and adding the three months ended March 31, 2020.



*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.7%.



**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

 

