SARLAT-LA-CANÉDA, France, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- France's largest rural startup incubator-accelerator, UNIQORN, today announced the finalization of a project based joint-venture agreement with Canada's Zadar Ventures, in the field of augmented (AR), virtual (VR) and mixed reality (MR), collectively known as extended reality (ER).
As demonstrated during the periods of Covid-19 confinement, when applying cutting-edge AR, VR, and MR technologies to current business models, all industries can increase efficiency metrics, gain a better understanding of customers and cut costs.
XR (extended reality) is a term referring to all real-and-virtual combined environments and human-machine interactions generated by computer technology and wearables, where the 'X' represents a variable for any current or future spatial computing technologies. It includes representative forms such as augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) and the areas interpolated among them. The levels of virtuality range from partially sensory inputs to immersive virtuality, also called VR.
In recent weeks, UNIQORN announced that it had added XRApplied, a leading developer of XR technologies, to its roster of hand-picked startups it incubates and accelerates out of its location in southern France.
Mark Tommasi, Zadar Ventures' Chairman stated: "The joint-venture with UNIQORN will allow us to accelerate on the previously-announced path of identifying and evaluating the most promising opportunities in the AR/VR space, especially as it applied to a post Covid-19 world in which XR technologies are likely to explode as a result of travel restrictions and other business constraints."
Jean Vignon, UNIQORN'S co-founder and CFO, issued the following statement: "We look forward to having Zadar as a long-term strategic partner. Their management team truly recognizes the fact that our world will never be the same post Covid-19 and that new problems require innovative solutions, such as the ones brought about by extended reality."
UNIQORN recently made headlines for its innovative incubation and acceleration programs, which put a heavy emphasis on post-PoC (proof-of-concept) business acceleration strategies that leverage a unique customer acquisition platform called "Mobcast" along with more traditional, tried and trusted public relations and investor relations initiatives.
About UNIQORN
UNIQORN is the largest rural incubator-accelerator of its kind in the world. Located in southwestern France (Sarlat-la-Canéda), its mission is to give entrepreneurs and their families their lives back while helping them build game-changing technology startups. Startups are provided with a complete ecosystem for success, with direct access to proven funding sources, top-notch legal and accounting representation, access to the world's most generous business incentives and, most importantly, a dedicated sales and marketing accelerator that will put a startup's product or service on the fast track to success.
About XRApplied
XRApplied is a leading startup operating in the emerging AR, MR, & VR industry. The company's mission is to apply cutting edge XR technologies to current business models, enabling industries to increase efficiency metrics, gain a better understanding of their customers and cut costs. The company has built a groundbreaking SDK that makes it affordable for any company to create an XR application.
