CALVERTON, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seeking to bring manufacturing of energy storage systems (ESS) used in its electric propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles in house, Unique Electric Solutions (UES) has partnered with the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (CEBIP), a program of the Long Island High Technology Incubator (LIHTI) located at Stony Brook University, to establish laser welding manufacturing production capability. The partnership will focus on rapid, high quality assembly of production complete high voltage battery packs and ultra-capacitor modules used within the Energy Storage Systems of medium and heavy duty all-electric and hybrid trucks and buses.
Unique Electric Solutions produces electric drive propulsion systems for applications such as school bus, package and freight delivery, and vocational trucks. These commercial electric vehicles, whether new or repowered from gas/diesel to electric, require a large amount of energy storage usually in the form of batteries, and in certain cases ultra-capacitors. The energy storage system is a costly part of electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Bringing this technology into UES's manufacturing facility will not only lower the price, but ensure greater quality control and on-demand production capability from local presence.
A portion of this work will be funded by a grant awarded by FuzeHub through the Innovation Fund backed by Empire State Development's Division of Science. It is expected that results will provide additional positive impacts in the form of new job creation and support of regional initiatives for fleet electrification.
About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)
Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions of on-road medium and heavy duty trucks and buses for numerous applications such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The uniqueEV® platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven including daily service in UPS (United Parcel Service) fleets in New York City and California.
For more information please go to http://www.uesmfg.com
About Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (CEBIP)
CEBIP seeks to address many key needs of an early-stage, energy-based technology business. This is particularly critical in today's rapidly changing marketplace. Supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), CEBIP provides access to an unsurpassed team of partners and resources to maximize the prospects for new business ventures. CEBIP will continuously work towards the development of a successful clean energy economy on Long Island, with the ultimate goal of creating new jobs and making a strong economic impact here in New York.
For more information please go to https://www.cebip.org/
Michael Backman, Unique Electric Solutions, 505-333-0073 x515, mike.backman@uesmfg.com
