BLUE BELL, Pa., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a set of first-quarter 2020 contracts with new and existing clients valued at $200 million:
- Unisys signed a $140 million contract with a major commercial defense contractor – a new client for Unisys – to provide comprehensive cross-functional IT services and Unisys Stealth® security software to protect data across unclassified and classified IT environments. The services and software will help the client optimize how they deliver services to their business partners.
- A large, global frozen-food company – also a new client for Unisys – signed a contract with Unisys for digital workplace services powered by InteliServe™. Under the agreement, Unisys will optimize, modernize and provide greater transparency into technology operations. InteliServe will enhance the user experience within traditional services such as service desk or field services, as well as enable greater productivity and collaboration across business unit applications and processes such as human resources, compliance and finance.
- Unisys expanded a contract with the California State University (CSU) for CloudForte® and Managed Security Services to support CSU's hybrid-cloud environment with new CloudForte capabilities to help CSU integrate its hybrid cloud information resources to deliver more educational and administrative services across all 23 campuses. The services are designed to provide a better user experience to more than 484,000 students and 52,000 faculty, while enhancing operational efficiencies and reducing costs.
"Our top priority during this unprecedented crisis has been the safety and well-being of our associates, clients and partners," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer of Unisys. "We also maintained our focus on providing the best service and most innovative solutions possible for our clients to help them through their challenges during this time. Our solutions for security, digital workplace and cloud and infrastructure are relevant to our clients at this time."
About Unisys
Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.
