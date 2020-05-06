CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Airlines, Inc. ("United") announced that it intends to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers of $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of two series of notes, the senior secured notes due 2023 and the senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes"), subject to market and other conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed by United's parent company United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
United intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay the $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding under the term loan facility that United entered into on March 9, 2020 and, to the extent that any net proceeds remain, for general corporate purposes. The final terms and amounts of the Notes are subject to market and other conditions and may be materially different than expectations.
The Notes will be secured initially by first priority security interests in a designated pool of 360 aircraft owned by United.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in an offering exempt from registration in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
