SHERIDAN, Ind., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott D. Holmstrom, Ph.D. has joined United Animal Health as their new Senior Vice President of Research and Development and will be a part of the executive leadership team. Dr. Holmstrom will replace longtime United Animal Health leader Ronny Moser, Ph.D., who will begin phasing his retirement.
"Our commitment to research has long been a point of emphasis and pride, and as we look to the future the importance of our research will only be increasing," said Doug Webel, Ph.D., President and CEO of United Animal Health. "Building on this legacy will require persistent attention to building our research infrastructure, aligning our research with strategic goals, and leveraging our research to further our success. I am confident that Scott is prepared to lead us into the future, building on our strengths while challenging us to grow."
Dr. Holmstrom most recently held the position of Vice President of Global Product Development at Elanco Animal Health where he provided strategic direction for the global development of products through external and internal coordination, governance, and resourcing. Throughout his career he held several key positions and has a breadth of experience to bring to his new role. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and his Ph.D. from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He has published many noteworthy articles and sits on several boards including AgriNovus Indiana, IU Kelley School of Life Sciences, Miami University, and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).
"I am very excited to join United Animal Health and honored to lead an R&D organization with a reputation for high integrity, high quality research, and customer centricity," said Dr. Holmstrom. "I look forward to working with the team to refine the internal and external innovation strategy to further align to the company's strategic goals and to meet current and future global customer needs. The opportunities for future growth and diversification are abundant. I am very grateful to Ronny for his leadership and the success of the entire United R&D team."
As Dr. Holmstrom begins his journey with United, Dr. Moser will begin to wind down his 27+ years of service to the company. He has served as United's Vice President of Research for the past nearly 4 years and received the 2019 United Animal Health Core Values Award for his contributions to United's culture and practical implementation of organizational values.
"Ronny is someone who embodies the qualities we should all aspire to have – he is hardworking, committed, consistent and an upstanding person both personally and professionally," said Dr. Webel. "He is a true example to all of us. There are simply no words to fully describe all that he has done for United Animal Health throughout his career. He's a good friend and we will miss his day-to-day contributions."
Dr. Moser received his doctorate in swine nutrition from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1980. He and his wife, Connie, have two sons and eight grandchildren.
Dr. Holmstrom and his wife, Colleen, have two daughters and currently live in the Fishers, Indiana area.
About United Animal Health
United Animal Health, founded in 1956, is a research-driven company that helps protein producers raise healthier animals to feed a growing world. United Animal Health offers livestock nutrition and health products globally through the United Animal Health or affiliate brands. To learn more, visit http://www.UnitedAnH.com.
