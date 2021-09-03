SHERIDAN, Ind., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Animal Health has named Ellen S. Crabb, MBA, as their new Chairman of the Board. Crabb assumes John M. Corbett's Chairman responsibilities as he continues to transition toward retirement. Corbett will remain on the Board of Directors as its Secretary-Treasurer, focusing primarily on financial oversight.
"I am very pleased that Ellen has assumed my former responsibilities," remarked Corbett. "We both remain committed to United Animal Health and its enduring service to our customers, shareholders and employees. I know Ellen will continue our legacy of excellence in corporate social stewardship begun by our founder, John B. Swisher."
Crabb is the daughter of John Swisher who founded the company on August 12, 1956, celebrating 65 years of providing nutrition and health solutions to worldwide livestock markets. Crabb brings with her over thirty years of experience, including business planning, new product development, and consulting for Fortune 500 companies. She has also founded her own company.
"I have been actively involved with United Animal Health since 1991," said Crabb. "I believe deeply in its mission and values because I've seen them in practice, firsthand, year after year. I'm honored to be taking on this responsibility. I look forward to continuing the great work John Corbett has done while in the role and I remain very enthusiastic about the future opportunities that await us. It is an exciting time for our company as we grow our presence in other animal species."
"John Corbett has been a tremendous asset to our company and our Board of Directors," commented Doug Webel, Ph.D., President and CEO of United Animal Health. "Fortunately for us, he will remain on the Board of Directors. Like others, I am eager to work with Ellen in her new role and look forward to expanding the company's role in the health of animals worldwide."
In addition to her professional work, Crabb has also made profound contributions to nonprofit organizations and social causes. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, she is a member of the Newfields Board of Trustees, a member of the Indiana Landmark Board of Directors, and an artist on the Hoosier Salon 2021 Artist Member roster.
Crabb received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University and received her Master of Business Administration from the Indiana University Graduate School of Business. Crabb lives in Indianapolis with her husband, David Crabb, MD and has two daughters, Kathryn and Lillian.
###
About United Animal Health
United Animal Health, founded in 1956, is a research-driven company that helps protein producers raise healthier animals to feed a growing world. United Animal Health offers livestock nutrition and health products globally through the United Animal Health or affiliate brands. To learn more, visit UnitedAnH.com.
Media Contact
David Cain, Marketing Director, United Animal Health, +1 317-407-8521, david.cain@unitedanh.com
SOURCE United Animal Health