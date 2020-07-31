HOUSTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced strategic changes to restructure its workforce, as it also reached another major milestone in its story with the official opening of a 91,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art factory and expanded service complex in Texas.
CEO Jeffrey M Bundy, Ph.D. noted: "We faced the practical fact that like other companies we have been impacted by the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, so although we waited longer than many in our industry, we needed to take some measures to reorganize certain roles. Our number one priority continues to be maintaining or exceeding the commitments to our current and future customers above all else. In parallel we're implementing the next steps of our growth with a series of partnerships that will be announced shortly."
The company's mission remains at the forefront of its strategy. "When we talk about our mission to provide equal access to healthcare for all," said Bundy, "it resonates because we walk that walk, at every level of our company." That mission drives much of the company's U.S. innovation roadmap, including the recently-launched mobile digital PET/CT and the 75 cm ultra-wide 3T called uMR OMEGA™, both of which were designed to expand the ability of healthcare providers to serve more patients. Said Bundy, "In both cases, we also launched that technology in the U.S. before anywhere else in the world."
United Imaging has consistently demonstrated a strong investment in the U.S. market as far back as 2013, when it began local R&D. Since 2018 alone, the company opened an AI center in Cambridge, MA, moved into corporate offices in Houston, and cleared more than two dozen products with the FDA. Now, United Imaging has begun assembling and shipping products in the U.S., having prepared for months by staging and testing, and receiving its certificate of occupancy for its service center and product showroom.
Bundy reflected on this latest milestone by noting the significant growth United Imaging has seen in the U.S. in the past year and a half. "In mid- 2018 I made my first hire, the head of customer service. The fact that we're already moving into new office space in Houston and opening our factory tells me that the market is responding to what we do differently. The customer needs were there – we simply listened and built a modern, nimble company designed for customer success."
At a global level, the company sees Houston as a strategic choice of location to support its expansion across the Americas and beyond. "Not only is it a growing, diverse, vibrant city with all kinds of positive attributes for our business," concluded Bundy, "it's a city where our employees will be happy for many years to come."
ABOUT UNITED IMAGING
At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters campus in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.
