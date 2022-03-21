FORT MYERS, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Real Estate Infinity announced today its merger with local residential real estate brokerage, Gateway Real Estate. The alliance expands United's residential and property management teams and significantly increases United | Infinity's property management portfolio, including expertise in golf course community properties.
Gateway Real Estate, founded by Broker, John Little, has an outstanding reputation and more than 40 years of experience. Gateway's agents bring over $20 million in sales volume to United | Infinity and will be known as "The Gateway Team." This union will provide their team access to United's national network and marketing reach. Little will assume the role of Broker Associate.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Gateway team to our office. They bring experience, professionalism, and production. We have been involved in several real estate transactions with John Little, Broker/Owner of Gateway Real Estate, and his agents. The transactions always run smoothly, and his agents demonstrate strong business acumen and expertise. They are like-minded professionals who seek to provide exceptional service to their customers. They're a wonderful addition," stated Glynis Dekle, Managing Broker/Owner of United | Infinity.
"By merging, we combine Gateway Real Estate's strength in property management and sales with United Real Estate Infinity's residential sales expertise and national network. Our team will gain more training and access to innovative technology and tools we never had before. Together, we can expand our clientele while providing unparalleled customer experiences," stated Broker Associate, John Little.
United | Infinity is located at 12751 Westlinks Drive, Unit 1-2 in Fort Myers, FL. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate Infinity can visit JoinUnitedInfinity.com or call (239) 288- 2424.
To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 30 states with 110 offices and more than 16,000 agents. The company produced over $13.6 billion in sales volume in 2020.
