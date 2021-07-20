CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today announced second-quarter 2021 financial results. The company now expects positive adjusted pre-tax income¹ in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 as travel demand rebounds.
The company's second quarter performance largely exceeded original expectations as international long haul and business travel accelerated even faster than anticipated, together with continued yield improvement. Looking ahead, the company expects continued gains as more businesses return by end of summer and into 2022, with a full recovery in demand anticipated by 2023.
"Thanks to the professionalism and perseverance of the United employees who have worked so hard to take care of our customers through the pandemic, our airline has reached a meaningful turning point: we're expecting to be back to making a profit once again," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "As we emerge from the most disruptive crisis our company has faced, we're now focused squarely on our United Next strategy that will transform our customers' onboard experience and help fulfill United's incredible potential."
*For purposes of this release, profitability refers to positive adjusted pre-tax income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as pre-tax income excluding special charges (credits), unrealized gains and losses on investments, net. We are not providing a target for or a reconciliation to pre-tax income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.
Second Quarter Financial Results
- Reported second quarter 2021 capacity down 46% compared to second quarter 2019.
- Reported second quarter 2021 net loss of $0.4 billion, adjusted net loss3 of $1.3 billion.
- Reported second quarter 2021 total operating revenue of $5.5 billion, down 52% compared to second quarter 2019.
- Reported second quarter 2021 Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) of down 11.3% compared to second quarter 2019.
- Reported second quarter 2021 operating expenses down 42%, down 32% excluding special charges (credits)4, compared to second quarter 2019.
- Reported second quarter 2021 pre-tax margin of negative 10.3%, negative 29.2% on an adjusted5 basis.
- Reported second quarter 2021 adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin6 of negative 10.7%.
- Raised secured financing collateralized by substantially all of United's network of slots, routes, and gates — made up of $4 billion in a private offering of bonds, a $5 billion term loan, and a $1.75 billion revolving credit facility. This is a first of its kind financing and the largest non-merger financing transaction in airline history.
- Reported second quarter 2021 ending available liquidity7 of approximately $23 billion.
Outlook
- Expects third quarter 2021 capacity to be down around 26% compared to third quarter 2019, up 39% quarter over quarter.
- Based on current trends, the company expects third quarter 2021 TRASM growth to be positive compared to the third quarter 2019, the first quarter of positive TRASM growth since the second quarter of 2020.
- Expects third quarter 2021 cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel, profit sharing, third-party business expenses, and special charges (CASM-ex)2 to be up approximately 17% compared to third quarter 2019 (includes a 6-point headwind largely driven by lower stage length and lower gauge of our network, including the temporary grounding of 52 Boeing Pratt & Whitney powered 777 widebody aircraft).
- Third quarter 2021 estimated fuel price of approximately $2.17 per gallon.
- Expects third quarter 2021 adjusted pre-tax income1 to be positive, the first quarter of positive adjusted pre-tax income since fourth quarter 2019. Additionally, expects fourth quarter 2021 adjusted pre-tax income1 to be positive.
- Expects 2022 cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel, profit sharing, third-party business expenses, and special charges (CASM-ex)2 to be lower than 2019.
Key Highlights
- Announced the purchase of 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft – the largest combined order in the airline's history and the biggest by an individual carrier in the last decade.
- As part of "United Next" announced plans to retrofit 100% of the mainline, narrow-body fleet to transform the customer experience and create a new signature interior with a roughly 75% increase in premium seats per departure, larger overhead bins, seatback entertainment in every seat and the industry's fastest available WiFi.
- Established a new diversity goal by striving to have 50% of students at the new United Aviate Academy be women and people of color.
- Launched the first-of-its-kind Eco-Skies Alliance℠ program through which corporate customers contributed to the purchase of approximately 3.4 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in 2021.
- Entered into a commercial agreement with Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic to add aircraft to United's global fleet as well as a cooperative sustainability initiative — a move that facilitates a leap forward in returning supersonic speeds to aviation.
- Provided customers the ability to schedule COVID-19 tests and have results reviewed in advance through United's industry-leading Travel-Ready Center.
- Teamed up with more than a dozen new environmental, nonprofit partners to strengthen the company's sustainability commitment to become 100% green by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions 100% by 2050.
- Launched a new, corporate venture fund – United Airlines Ventures – which will allow the airline to continue investing in emerging companies that have the potential to influence the future of travel.
- Offered loyalty program members the chance to win free flights for a year's worth of travel through "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in support of the Biden administration's national effort to encourage people to get vaccinated.
- Announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration to use Abbott's BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Home Test and Abbott's NAVICA app to help make the international travel experience more seamless.
Taking Care of Our Customers
- Introduced three new promotions that let eligible MileagePlus® Premier® members "Pick Your Path" depending on their upcoming travel plan giving members the chance to fast track their Premier status or earn bonus miles.
- Expanded beer, wine, and snacks to nearly all flights over two hours including new options like White Claw® Hard Seltzer, Breckenridge Brewery Juice Drop Hazy IPA, and Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale.
Reimagining the Route Network
- Announced seven new domestic routes and three new international routes and launched 39 domestic routes and five international routes, with 10 more international routes planned to launch in 2021.
- New route announcements included Dubrovnik, Croatia to Newark/New York; Athens, Greece to Washington, D.C.; and Reykjavik, Iceland to Chicago.
- New route launches included two new long-haul international routes from Accra, Ghana to Washington, DC, and Johannesburg, South Africa to Newark/New York, and three new routes to Hawaii including Maui/Kahului to Newark/New York, Honolulu to Orange County, and Kona to Chicago.
- Resumed nonstop service on 33 domestic routes and 14 international routes compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Compared to March 2021, United had nonstop service in 55 more domestic and 24 more international routes in June 2021.
- Announced plans to fly roughly 80% of its full schedule in July 2021 compared to July 2019.
Assisting the Communities We Serve
- Announced a program with the Golden State Warriors to launch the Franchise Fund, a program designed to support minority-owned Bay Area small businesses.
- More than 5 million miles donated from United's customers to charities in need of travel through United's Miles on a Mission program.
- Over 18,200 pounds of food and beverages ($66,400 value) donated to local food banks.
- Over $326,000 raised for Airlink, World Central Kitchen, Americares, and Global Giving via CrowdRising to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India, including a $40,000 donation by United Airlines.
Additional Noteworthy Accomplishments
- Celebrated the 40th anniversary of the MileagePlus program by giving away 4 million miles to essential healthcare workers.
- Recently redesigned United mobile app was voted the Best Travel App in the 25th annual Webby Awards.
- Joined forces with Chase and Visa to offer eligible United MileagePlus Visa cardmembers the ability to earn five total miles for every dollar donated to select charities supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
- Became the first corporation in at least five years to be presented with the "Volunteer Group of the Year" award from Food Bank of the Rockies. Also, helped Food Bank of the Rockies raise the equivalent of 30,400 meals via a fundraiser.
- In the second quarter of 2021, through a combination of cargo-only flights and passenger flights, United has transported nearly 298 million pounds of freight, which includes nearly 48 million pounds of vital shipments, such as medical kits, PPE, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, and more than 765,000 pounds of military mail and packages.
- In the second quarter of 2021, there was an uptick in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, where United shipped 225,000 pounds of vaccines.
1. Adjusted pre-tax income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as pre-tax income excluding special charges (credits), unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net. We are not providing a target for or a reconciliation to pre-tax income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.
2. CASM-ex (adjusted operating expense per available seat mile) is a non-GAAP measure that excludes fuel, profit sharing, third-party business expense and special charges. We are not providing a target or reconciliation to CASM, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.
3. Excludes special charges (credits), unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net, debt extinguishment and modification fees and special termination benefits. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.
4. Excludes operating special charges (credits). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release. Second quarter 2019 operating expenses were $9.859 billion, excluding $71 million of special charges.
5. Adjusted to exclude special charges (credits), unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net, debt extinguishment and modification fees and special termination benefits. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.
6. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), excluding special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, divided by total operating revenue. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.
7. Includes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn credit facilities.
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
(In millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating revenue:
Passenger revenue
$
4,366
$
681
541.1
$
6,682
$
7,746
(13.7)
Cargo
606
402
50.7
1,103
666
65.6
Other operating revenue
499
392
27.3
907
1,042
(13.0)
Total operating revenue
5,471
1,475
270.9
8,692
9,454
(8.1)
Operating expense:
Salaries and related costs
2,276
2,170
4.9
4,500
5,125
(12.2)
Aircraft fuel
1,232
240
413.3
2,083
1,966
6.0
Depreciation and amortization
620
618
0.3
1,243
1,233
0.8
Landing fees and other rent
564
429
31.5
1,083
1,052
2.9
Regional capacity purchase
547
388
41.0
1,026
1,125
(8.8)
Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs
302
110
174.5
571
544
5.0
Distribution expenses
139
31
348.4
224
326
(31.3)
Aircraft rent
52
47
10.6
107
97
10.3
Special charges (credits)
(948)
(1,449)
NM
(2,325)
(1,386)
NM
Other operating expenses
957
528
81.3
1,831
1,981
(7.6)
Total operating expense
5,741
3,112
84.5
10,343
12,063
(14.3)
Operating loss
(270)
(1,637)
(83.5)
(1,651)
(2,609)
(36.7)
Nonoperating income (expense):
Interest expense
(426)
(196)
117.3
(779)
(367)
112.3
Interest capitalized
22
17
29.4
39
38
2.6
Interest income
12
11
9.1
19
37
(48.6)
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net
147
9
NM
125
(310)
NM
Miscellaneous, net
(49)
(207)
(76.3)
(68)
(906)
(92.5)
Total nonoperating expense, net
(294)
(366)
(19.7)
(664)
(1,508)
(56.0)
Loss before income tax benefit
(564)
(2,003)
(71.8)
(2,315)
(4,117)
(43.8)
Income tax benefit
(130)
(376)
(65.4)
(524)
(786)
(33.3)
Net loss
$
(434)
$
(1,627)
(73.3)
$
(1,791)
$
(3,331)
(46.2)
Diluted loss per share
$
(1.34)
$
(5.79)
(76.9)
$
(5.60)
$
(12.59)
(55.5)
Diluted weighted average shares
323.6
280.7
15.3
320.1
264.6
21.0
NM Not meaningful
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS
Passenger revenue information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):
2Q 2021
Passenger
Revenue
Passenger
Revenue
vs.
2Q 2020
PRASM vs.
PRASM vs.
Yield vs.
Available
Seat Miles
vs.
2Q 2020
Available
Seat Miles
vs.
2Q 2019
2Q 2021
2Q 2021
Domestic
$
3,288
506.6%
57.0%
(15.7%)
(32.7%)
286.1%
(40.4%)
24,717
20,587
Atlantic
323
466.7%
14.4%
(61.0%)
(35.2%)
396.3%
(57.0%)
6,065
2,827
Pacific
132
288.2%
42.7%
(48.8%)
13.8%
172.1%
(77.3%)
2,438
587
Latin America
623
1,197.9%
(10.1%)
(23.4%)
(44.8%)
1,343.1%
(7.2%)
6,393
4,513
International
1,078
675.5%
33.3%
(41.6%)
(32.8%)
481.6%
(53.1%)
14,896
7,927
Consolidated
$
4,366
541.1%
45.0%
(23.0%)
(33.2%)
342.0%
(45.9%)
39,613
28,514
Select operating statistics are as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Passengers (thousands)
23,909
2,813
749.9
38,583
33,172
16.3
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
28,514
2,970
860.1
45,762
46,199
(0.9)
Available seat miles (millions)
39,613
8,963
342.0
69,983
69,901
0.1
Passenger load factor:
Consolidated
72.0
%
33.1
%
38.9
pts.
65.4
%
66.1
%
(0.7)
pts.
Domestic
83.3
%
35.7
%
47.6
pts.
75.4
%
65.6
%
9.8
pts.
International
53.2
%
26.8
%
26.4
pts.
48.8
%
66.8
%
(18.0)
pts.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents)
11.02
7.60
45.0
9.55
11.08
(13.8)
Total revenue per available seat mile (cents)
13.81
16.46
(16.1)
12.42
13.52
(8.1)
Average yield per revenue passenger mile (cents)
15.31
22.93
(33.2)
14.60
16.77
(12.9)
Cargo revenue ton miles (millions)
892
496
79.8
1,657
1,191
39.1
Aircraft in fleet at end of period
1,315
1,307
0.6
1,315
1,307
0.6
Average stage length (miles)
1,309
1,075
21.8
1,297
1,347
(3.7)
Employee headcount, as of June 30 (in thousands) (a)
84.4
91.8
(8.1)
84.4
91.8
(8.1)
Average aircraft fuel price per gallon
$
1.97
$
1.18
66.9
$
1.87
$
1.76
6.3
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
625
204
206.4
1,115
1,114
0.1
(a) The 2021 employee headcount includes approximately 4,500 employees who participated in the Company's voluntary leave programs
Note: See Part II, Item 6, Selected Financial Data, of UAL's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, for definitions of these statistics.
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION
UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and Non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing (CASM-ex), and operating expenses excluding special charges, among others. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges (credits), nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees, nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses and nonoperating credit losses is useful to investors because these items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL believes that adjusting for unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net is useful to investors because those unrealized gains or losses may not ultimately be realized on a cash basis.
CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges (credits), third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges (credits) is useful to investors because special charges (credits) are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel costs from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze our operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.
Reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Year Ended
2021
2020
2019
2021
2020
2019
2019
CASM (cents)
Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (GAAP)
14.49
34.72
13.56
14.78
17.26
13.70
13.67
Special charges (credits)
(2.40)
(16.17)
0.10
(3.32)
(1.98)
0.07
0.09
Third-party business expenses
0.08
0.65
0.05
0.08
0.15
0.05
0.06
Fuel expense
3.11
2.68
3.26
2.97
2.81
3.17
3.14
Profit sharing
—
—
0.22
—
—
0.14
0.17
CASM, excluding special charges (credits), third-party business
13.70
47.56
9.93
15.05
16.28
10.27
10.21
Adjusted EBITDA
June
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2019
2021
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
183
$
(434)
$
(1,627)
$
1,052
$
(1,791)
$
(3,331)
1,344
Adjusted for:
Depreciation and amortization
207
620
618
560
1,243
1,233
1,107
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income
133
392
168
132
721
292
269
Income tax expense (benefit)
41
(130)
(376)
302
(524)
(786)
377
Special charges (credits)
(245)
(948)
(1,449)
71
(2,325)
(1,386)
89
Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
(107)
(147)
(9)
(34)
(125)
310
(51)
Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees
—
62
—
—
62
—
—
Nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses
—
—
231
—
46
231
—
Nonoperating credit loss on BRW term loan and guarantee
—
—
—
—
—
697
—
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding operating and
$
212
$
(585)
$
(2,444)
$
2,083
$
(2,693)
$
(2,740)
$
3,135
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.2
%
(10.7)
%
(165.7)
%
18.3
%
(31.0)
%
(29.0)
%
14.9
%
NM Not Meaningful
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)
UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by operating activities for capital expenditures, adjusted capital expenditures, and aircraft operating lease additions is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Capital Expenditures (in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP)
$
861
$
39
$
1,305
$
1,998
Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases,
252
498
761
626
Adjustment to property and equipment acquired through other financial
26
(53)
(14)
(53)
Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP)
$
1,139
$
484
$
2,052
$
2,571
Free Cash Flow (in millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP)
$
2,675
$
(130)
$
3,122
$
(67)
Less capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns
861
39
1,305
1,998
Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP)
$
1,814
$
(169)
$
1,817
$
(2,065)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP)
$
2,675
$
(130)
$
3,122
$
(67)
Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP)
1,139
484
2,052
2,571
Less aircraft operating lease additions
33
12
175
33
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
1,503
$
(626)
$
895
$
(2,671)
(a) United entered into agreements with third parties to finance through sale and leaseback transactions new Boeing model 787 aircraft and Boeing model 737 MAX aircraft subject to purchase agreements between United and Boeing. In connection with the delivery of each aircraft from Boeing, United assigned its right to purchase such aircraft to the buyer, and simultaneous with the buyer's purchase from Boeing, United entered into a long-term lease for such aircraft with the buyer as lessor. Eleven Boeing model aircraft were delivered in 2021 under these transactions (and each is presently subject to a long-term lease to United). Upon delivery, the company accounted for the aircraft, which have a repurchase option at a price other than fair value, as part of Flight equipment on the company's balance sheet and the related obligation as Other current liabilities and Other financial liabilities from sale-leasebacks (noncurrent) since they do not qualify for sale recognition. If the repurchase option is not exercised, these aircraft will be accounted for as leased assets at the time of the option expiration and the related assets and liabilities will be adjusted to the present value of the remaining lease payments at that time. This adjustment reflects the difference between the recorded amounts and the present value of future lease payments at inception.
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Increase/
(Decrease)
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Increase/
(Decrease)
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating expenses (GAAP)
$
5,741
$
3,112
$
2,629
84.5
$
10,343
$
12,063
$
(1,720)
(14.3)
Special charges (credits)
(948)
(1,449)
(501)
NM
(2,325)
(1,386)
939
NM
Operating expenses, excluding special charges
6,689
4,561
2,128
46.7
12,668
13,449
(781)
(5.8)
Adjusted to exclude:
Third-party business expenses
30
58
(28)
(48.3)
56
102
(46)
(45.1)
Fuel expense
1,232
240
992
413.3
2,083
1,966
117
6.0
Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
5,427
$
4,263
$
1,164
27.3
$
10,529
$
11,381
$
(852)
(7.5)
Operating loss (GAAP)
$
(270)
$
(1,637)
$
(1,367)
(83.5)
$
(1,651)
$
(2,609)
(958)
(36.7)
Adjusted to exclude:
Special charges (credits)
(948)
(1,449)
$
(501)
NM
(2,325)
(1,386)
939
NM
Adjusted operating loss (Non-GAAP)
$
(1,218)
$
(3,086)
$
(1,868)
(60.5)
$
(3,976)
$
(3,995)
$
(19)
(0.5)
Operating margin
(4.9)
%
(111.0)
%
106.1
pts.
(19.0)
%
(27.6)
%
8.6
pts.
Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP)
(22.3)
%
(209.2)
%
186.9
pts.
(45.7)
%
(42.3)
%
(3.4)
pts.
Pre-tax loss (GAAP)
$
(564)
$
(2,003)
$
(1,439)
(71.8)
$
(2,315)
$
(4,117)
$
(1,802)
(43.8)
Adjusted to exclude:
Special charges (credits)
(948)
(1,449)
(501)
NM
(2,325)
(1,386)
939
NM
Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
(147)
(9)
138
NM
(125)
310
(435)
NM
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
62
—
62
NM
62
—
62
NM
Special termination benefits
—
231
(231)
NM
46
231
(185)
NM
Credit loss on BRW term loan and guarantee
—
—
—
NM
—
697
(697)
NM
Adjusted pre-tax loss (Non-GAAP)
$
(1,597)
$
(3,230)
$
(1,633)
(50.6)
$
(4,657)
$
(4,265)
$
392
9.2
Pre-tax margin
(10.3)
%
(135.8)
%
125.5
pts.
(26.6)
%
(43.5)
%
16.9
pts.
Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP)
(29.2)
%
(219.0)
%
189.8
pts.
(53.6)
%
(45.1)
%
(8.5)
pts.
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(434)
$
(1,627)
$
(1,193)
(73.3)
$
(1,791)
$
(3,331)
$
(1,540)
(46.2)
Adjusted to exclude:
Special charges (credits)
(948)
(1,449)
(501)
NM
(2,325)
(1,386)
939
NM
Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
(147)
(9)
138
NM
(125)
310
(435)
NM
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
62
—
62
NM
62
—
62
NM
Special termination benefits
—
231
(231)
NM
46
231
(185)
NM
Credit loss on BRW term loan and guarantee
—
—
—
NM
—
697
(697)
NM
Income tax expense related to adjustments
203
241
(38)
NM
494
227
267
NM
Adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP)
$
(1,264)
$
(2,613)
$
(1,349)
(51.6)
$
(3,639)
$
(3,252)
$
387
11.9
Diluted loss per share (GAAP)
$
(1.34)
$
(5.79)
$
(4.45)
(76.9)
$
(5.60)
$
(12.59)
$
(6.99)
(55.5)
Adjusted to exclude:
Special charges (credits)
(2.93)
(5.17)
(2.24)
NM
(7.26)
(5.24)
$
2.02
NM
Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
(0.46)
(0.03)
0.43
NM
(0.39)
1.17
(1.56)
NM
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
0.19
—
0.19
NM
0.19
—
0.19
NM
Special termination benefits
—
0.82
(0.82)
NM
0.15
0.87
(0.72)
NM
Credit loss on BRW term loan and guarantee
—
—
—
NM
—
2.64
(2.64)
NM
Income tax expense (benefit) related to
0.63
0.86
(0.23)
NM
1.54
0.86
0.68
NM
Adjusted diluted loss per share (Non-GAAP)
$
(3.91)
$
(9.31)
$
(5.40)
(58.0)
$
(11.37)
$
(12.29)
$
(0.92)
(7.5)
NM Not Meaningful
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,838
$
11,269
Short-term investments
230
414
Restricted cash
254
255
Receivables, less allowance for credit losses (2021 — $71; 2020 — $78)
1,793
1,295
Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2021 — $518; 2020 — $478)
912
932
Prepaid expenses and other
646
635
Total current assets
24,673
14,800
Total operating property and equipment, net
32,331
31,466
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,421
4,537
Other assets:
Goodwill
4,527
4,527
Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2021 — $1,519; 2020 — $1,495)
2,827
2,838
Restricted cash
216
218
Deferred income taxes
647
131
Investments in affiliates and other, less allowance for credit losses (2021 — $606; 2020 — $522)
1,407
1,031
Total other assets
9,624
8,745
Total assets
$
71,049
$
59,548
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,218
$
1,595
Accrued salaries and benefits
2,228
1,960
Advance ticket sales
6,960
4,833
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
2,099
908
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,881
1,911
Current maturities of operating leases
583
612
Current maturities of finance leases
144
182
Payroll Support Program deferred credit
1,132
—
Other
819
724
Total current liabilities
18,064
12,725
Long-term liabilities and deferred credits:
Long-term debt
32,303
24,836
Long-term obligations under operating leases
4,920
4,986
Long-term obligations under finance leases
250
224
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
4,086
5,067
Pension liability
2,501
2,460
Postretirement benefit liability
988
994
Other financial liabilities from sale-leasebacks
1,683
1,140
Other
1,350
1,156
Total long-term liabilities and deferred credits
48,081
40,863
Total stockholders' equity
4,904
5,960
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
71,049
$
59,548
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
3,122
$
(67)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns
(1,305)
(1,998)
Purchases of short-term investments
—
(550)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
184
1,774
Other, net
11
14
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,110)
(760)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and fees
11,116
4,371
Proceeds from equity issuance
532
1,135
Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financing liabilities
(4,072)
(564)
Repurchases of common stock
—
(353)
Other, net
(22)
(18)
Net cash provided by financing activities
7,554
4,571
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
9,566
3,744
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
11,742
2,868
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
$
21,308
$
6,612
Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:
Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other
$
761
$
626
Lease modifications and lease conversions
59
470
Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases
214
48
Notes receivable and warrants received for entering into agreements
139
—
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NOTES (UNAUDITED)
Special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments, net include the following:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating:
CARES Act grant
$
(1,079)
$
(1,589)
$
(2,889)
$
(1,589)
Impairment of assets
59
80
59
130
Severance and benefit costs
11
63
428
63
(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges
61
(3)
77
10
Total operating special charges (credits)
(948)
(1,449)
(2,325)
(1,386)
Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
(147)
(9)
(125)
310
Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees
62
—
62
—
Nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses
—
231
46
231
Nonoperating credit loss on BRW Aviation Holding LLC and BRW Aviation LLC ("BRW") term loan and
—
—
—
697
Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
(85)
222
(17)
1,238
Total operating and nonoperating special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
(1,033)
(1,227)
(2,342)
(148)
Income tax expense, net of valuation allowance
203
241
494
227
Total operating and non-operating special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) losses on
$
(830)
$
(986)
$
(1,848)
$
79
CARES Act grant: During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the company received approximately $5.8 billion in funding pursuant to certain Payroll Support Programs under the CARES Act ("PSP2" and "PSP3") which included an approximately $1.7 billion unsecured loan. The company recorded $1.1 billion and $2.9 billion as grant income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The company also recorded $52 million and $99 million for the related warrants issued to United States Treasury ("Treasury") as part of the agreements related to PSP2 and PSP3, within stockholders' equity, as an offset to the grant income in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The company deferred recognition of $1.1 billion of the funds received under the PSP3 program as of June 30, 2021 as the funds can only be used for the payment of eligible salaries, wages and benefits. The company expects the remainder of the PSP3 funds will be recognized as income in the third quarter of 2021.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company received approximately $4.5 billion in funding pursuant to a separate Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act, which consisted of a $3.2 billion grant and a $1.3 billion unsecured loan. The company recognized $1.6 billion of the grant as a credit to Special charges (credit) and $57 million in warrants issued to Treasury, within stockholder's equity, as an offset to the grant income.
Impairment of assets: During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the company recorded $59 million of impairments primarily related to 64 Embraer EMB 145LR aircraft and related engines that United retired from its regional aircraft fleet.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded impairment charges of $80 million and $130 million, respectively, for its China routes, which was primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's subsequent suspension of flights to China.
Severance and benefit costs: During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the company recorded charges of $11 million and $428 million, respectively, related to pay continuation and benefits-related costs provided to employees who chose to voluntarily separate from the company. The company offered, based on employee group, age and completed years of service, pay continuation, health care coverage, and travel benefits. Approximately 4,500 employees elected to voluntarily separate from the company.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded $63 million related to pay continuation and benefits provided to employees who chose to voluntarily separate from the company.
(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges: During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the company recorded charges of $61 million and $77 million, respectively, primarily related to incentives for certain of its front-line employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and the termination of the lease associated with three floors of its headquarters at the Willis Tower in Chicago in the first quarter of 2021.
Nonoperating unrealized gains and losses on investments, net: During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the company recorded $90 million of gains related to its equity investments and warrants in the equity of Clear Secure, Inc. (formerly, Alclear, Inc.). Clear Secure, Inc. undertook its initial public stock offering in June 2021. Also during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the company recorded gains of $57 million and $35 million, respectively, primarily for the change in the market value of its investment in Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("Azul").
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded gains of $9 million and losses of $310 million, respectively. The losses in the six months ended June 30, 2020 were primarily due to a $284 million decrease in the market value of the company's investment in Azul and a $24 million decrease in the fair value of the Avianca Holdings S.A. ("AVH") share call options, AVH share appreciation rights and AVH share-based upside sharing agreement.
Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees: On April 21, 2021, United issued, through a private offering to eligible purchasers, $4.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of two series of notes, consisting of $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior secured notes due 2026 and $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior secured notes due 2029. United used the net proceeds from the offering of the notes and borrowings under a new $5.0 billion term loan facility to repay in full the $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding under the then-existing term loan facility included in the Amended and Restated Credit and Guaranty Agreement, dated as of March 29, 2017 (the "Existing Credit Agreement"), the $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding under the revolving credit facility included in the Existing Credit Agreement and the $520 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under the CARES Act loan. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the company recorded $62 million of charges for fees and discounts related to the issuance of new debt and the prepayment of these debt agreements.
Nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses: During the six months ended June 30, 2021, as part of a first quarter voluntary separation program, the company recorded $46 million of special termination benefits in the form of additional subsidies for retiree medical costs for certain U.S.-based front-line employees. The subsidies were in the form of a one-time contribution into the employee's Retiree Health Account of $125,000 for full-time employees and $75,000 for part-time employees.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded $231 million of settlement losses related to the company's primary defined benefit pension plans covering certain U.S. non-pilot employees, and special termination benefits offered under voluntary separation programs to certain U.S. based front-line employees participating in the non-pilot defined benefit pension plan and postretirement medical programs.
Nonoperating credit loss on BRW term loan and related guarantee: During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded a $697 million expected credit loss allowance for the company's Term Loan Agreement (the "BRW Term Loan"), with, among others, BRW Aviation Holding LLC and BRW Aviation LLC, and the related guarantee. BRW's equity and BRW's holdings of AVH equity are secured as a pledge under the BRW Term Loan, which is currently in default.
Effective tax rate:
The company's effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were 23.0% and 22.6%, respectively. The effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 18.8% and 19.1%, respectively. The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items. The effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were impacted by $74 million and $79 million, respectively, of valuation allowance related to unrealized capital losses and state attributes. The effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were impacted by $64 million and $130 million, respectively, of valuation allowance related to unrealized capital losses.
