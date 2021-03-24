WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Navy Memorial will air the 30th Annual Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony in Washington D.C. on April 12th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. Due to public concerns about spreading COVID-19, the public will not be able to attend the event in person but will be able to watch on the Navy Memorial website at NavyMemorial.org.
Rear Admiral Carl Lahti, Commandant of Naval District Washington will provide remarks and well wishes to the Navy Fleet along with the Navy Chaplain who will bestow the blessing itself.
"This ceremony is an annual reminder of the dangers of the sea and supporters of the Fleet to provide best wishes for the season," said Rear Admiral Frank Thorp, President and CEO of the U.S. Navy Memorial. "Just as the pandemic is not stopping the Fleet from going to sea, we will carry on with our Blessing of the Fleet tradition."
The Blessing of the Fleet is a centuries old tradition meant to safeguard ships and their crew members from a dangerous life at sea. Each year, starting in 1987 when it was dedicated, the Navy Memorial blesses the water in its outdoor fountains with water from the Seven Seas and the Great Lakes. The blessing recharges the water at Navy Memorial Plaza, bringing the fountains back to life for the beginning of the spring season. The ceremony will include performances from the U.S. Navy Band and Ceremonial Guard.
Though the current pandemic must keep the public away from the ceremony this year, the Navy Memorial looks forward to the broadcasting of the occasion April 12th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. Anyone can watch and support the event by visiting NavyMemorial.org/2021bof
The US Navy Memorial is a 501(c)(3) nor-for-profit organization whose mission is to Honor, Recognize and Celebrate the men and women of the Sea Services, past, present and future; and to Inform the public about their service. To learn more, visit us online at navymemorial.org.
