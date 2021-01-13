United Therapeutics Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of the INCREASE Study Evaluating Tyvaso® in Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease

INCREASE Study is First to Demonstrate a Clear Benefit in Patients with PH-ILD, a Life-threatening Disease with No Currently FDA-Approved Treatments Company to host a webcast detailing the INCREASE study results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. E.T.