Transaction value of $16.1 billion makes UWM the largest special purpose acquisition company transaction to date - Strengthens UWM's position as the #1 wholesale mortgage lender and the #2 mortgage lender in the U.S. - Transaction proceeds will enable UWM to accelerate implementation of its business plan focused on providing superior service to its broker-clients and capitalizing on growth opportunities - Transaction includes $425 million of cash from Gores Holdings IV and a $500 million private placement, anchored by top tier institutional investors - CEO Mat Ishbia and current UWM management will continue to lead the combined company post-closing - Following consummation of the transaction, stock incentives will be offered to all UWM team members