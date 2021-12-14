NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Genesis HealthCare, offering clinical education programs to nearly 40,000 employees of Genesis HealthCare affiliates. Genesis HealthCare is one of the nation's leading providers of post-acute and long-term care services across more than 250 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 23 states nationwide.
Through this partnership, employees of Genesis HealthCare affiliates can advance their careers through several Unitek programs, including but not limited to: RN – BSN Completion Program, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Master's Entry Program in Nursing, Medical Assisting, and continuing education certificates.
"Our goal is to work with Genesis HealthCare on workforce development. We understand that students don't just want to land that dream job—they want that dream job to continue to evolve and grow with them," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "With that in mind, we have educational pathways to help advance the workforce so they can take advantage of every opportunity they want today and down the road."
By joining this partnership, Unitek Learning has committed to providing employees of Genesis HealthCare affiliates with a specialized tuition rate, waived application fee, and ability to start classes every month. Unitek Learning also plans to educate these employees on this opportunity with information sessions, workshops, webinars, and lunch and learns. Through this partnership, Unitek Learning has identified themselves as one of the nation's most dedicated academic institutions.
"At Unitek, we are committed to education and workforce alignment so that the next generation can thrive," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "We're honored to join forces with Genesis HealthCare and help transform the healthcare workforce. As a learning institution, we want to create career ready professionals that are needed in the medical industry. This partnership is a step forward for Unitek as we continue to educate future healthcare professionals."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
To find out how to take advantage of all this partnership affords, call 888.382.8183 or contact us today.
