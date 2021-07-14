NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce a new addition to their leadership team. In April, Jamie Holcomb joined Unitek as the Vice President of Faculty Development and New Student Experience.
"I am very pleased to announce a new leadership position that will assist our continuing efforts to improve student success," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academics Officer at Unitek Learning. "We are so proud of our outstanding leadership members who are incredibly dedicated, working around the clock to support the talented faculty and staff across all Unitek campuses. Jamie Holcomb will be a fantastic addition to our team."
Jamie has more than 20 years of experience in education. She has also served as a vice president and a dean. In recent years, she acted as the Associate Dean of Faculty for First Year Experience at Southern New Hampshire University. Later, she served as their Associate Dean of Education and First Year Experience. During that time, she managed and supported a diverse faculty population through professional development initiatives. Jamie also collaborated with a variety of departments to ensure that both faculty and students were fully supported in their efforts to succeed. In addition, she identified issues that required intervention through curriculum and instruction, faculty management, or support resources.
"We are so thrilled to welcome Jamie Holcomb to Unitek. It's an honor and a privilege," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "In 2021, it's crucial that we support faculty development and focus on new student experiences. As we continue to grow, adapt, and innovate, we can better serve communities across the United States."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
Media Contact
David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek Learning, (949) 590-4888, DHigley@unitek.com
SOURCE Unitek Learning