LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, a national franchise brand and rapidly expanding leader in the moving and portable storage industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Las Vegas is now a Premier Service Provider for the real estate company which was established in 1998 and has grown to include more than 275 real estate agents.
The two companies will combine resources to provide exceptional moving and storage solutions for clients throughout southern Nevada.
"This is a great opportunity for UNITS because it puts our brand in front of a rotating supply of individuals and families who are in need of both long-term and short-term storage solutions," said Martin Mapes, Owner of UNITS of Las Vegas. "Our office opened less than a year ago, and this partnership will go a long way in helping us grow and reach our potential."
UNITS of Las Vegas is one of two local partners selected to service the storage needs of the greater Las Vegas area. Coldwell Banker Premier Service Providers are chosen through extensive research in an effort to improve the homeownership experience for clients.
"In a short period of time, UNITS has established itself as one of the most reliable and trusted moving and portable storage companies in the Las Vegas area," said Annie Manderscheid, Vice President of Premier Services. "We are so pleased to form this alliance that we know will provide a true benefit to our clients. We hope to see the relationship continue for many years to come."
UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is one of the fastest growing franchises that provides self-storage, on-site storage, and local and long-distance moves to people nationwide. The ROBO-UNIT delivery system can squeeze containers into the tightest of spaces, providing customers with an unrivaled storage solution. UNITS offers a variety of solutions to meet the long- and short-term needs for consumers and businesses, allowing individuals to move and store items at their chosen pace.
For more information about UNITS storage containers and moving solutions, visit https://unitsstorage.com/
For franchising information visit https://www.unitsfranchisegroup.com/
ABOUT UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage
Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission was to provide personal customer service and supply the most innovative and highest quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally-owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft and 16-ft. lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage robotic delivery system is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 650 cities in North America and continues to grow.
