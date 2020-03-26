DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today provided an update on its business and the actions the Company is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the initial outbreak in January 2020, the Company has activated a focused, global, cross-functional response team, which is closely monitoring the situation and implementing additional safety measures to help ensure the well-being of Univar Solutions' employees, customers and suppliers.
The Company and its global response team have taken swift, thoughtful action at the local and regional levels to minimize disruptions and provide for the safe and reliable supply of Univar Solutions' chemicals and ingredients, including:
- Implementing Safe Work Practices: In accordance with the guidance provided by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Univar Solutions proactively implemented safe work practices, including social distancing and work from home guidelines, to reduce risk of exposure and maximize continued operations.
- Maintaining Distribution Center Operations: Currently, the Company's global distribution centers, with few exceptions, are operational and supplying products that help preserve essential businesses and infrastructure. This includes providing products that help maintain clean drinking water, waste water treatment, home, industrial and health care facility sanitization, and that are used in the manufacturing of food and pharmaceuticals.
Additionally, the Company provided the following update regarding its previously provided guidance, current operations and overall financial position:
- First Quarter 2020 Guidance: For the quarter ending March 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA[1], is expected to be within the Company's forecast of $150 million to $160 million, previously communicated on February 25, 2020.
- Balance Sheet and Liquidity: The Company expects to end the first quarter with approximately $700 million of liquidity, inclusive of over $300 million in cash-on-hand and additional availability under its committed, asset-based credit facilities.
- The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2024 and the Company is in full compliance with its debt covenants.
- In anticipation of ongoing, challenging macro headwinds, the Company is carefully managing its working capital and realizing incremental cost reductions to maintain Univar Solutions' financial health while continuing to serve supplier and customer needs.
- Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance: Due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its previously-issued full year guidance and plans to provide an updated outlook once it has greater clarity regarding the implications of COVID-19 on its business.
Taken together, Univar Solutions believes that it is well-positioned both operationally and financially and stands ready to adapt as circumstances develop.
"I'm extremely proud of how our employees worldwide are working to fulfill the critical role Univar Solutions plays in keeping the supply chain moving, particularly in vital end-markets such as food, pharmaceuticals and cleaning," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Looking forward, we'll remain agile to adapt to changing demand patterns as the impact of COVID-19 continues to develop."
