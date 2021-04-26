KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $209.1 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $142.0 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2020. Net revenues increased 6.5% to $3.013 billion during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $2.830 billion during the first quarter of 2020.
During the first quarter of 2021, we received approximately $188 million of additional funds from the federal government in connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). We have begun coordinating the return of the funds with the appropriate government agencies and expect to return the $188 million during the second quarter of 2021 utilizing a portion of our cash and cash equivalents held on deposit. Therefore, our results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include no impact from the receipt of those funds.
Also, and as previously announced earlier this year, in March of 2021 we funded the early repayment of $695 million of funds received during 2020 pursuant to the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program. These funds were returned to the government utilizing a portion of our cash and cash equivalents held on deposit.
As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first quarter of 2021 was $210.1 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, as compared to $150.2 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2020.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first quarter of 2021, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $1.1 million, or $.01 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $2.1 million, or $.02 per diluted share, ($2.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.1 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first quarter of 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.1 million, or $.09 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $7.4 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($9.6 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and; (ii) a unfavorable after-tax impact of $0.8 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.
As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $426.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $349.1 million during the first quarter of 2020. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $427.1 million during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $358.7 million during the first quarter of 2020.
Acute Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:
During the first quarter of 2021 adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity), at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), decreased 12.1% and adjusted patient days decreased 0.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2020. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 26.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 11.8% during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 11.7% during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.
Behavioral Health Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:
During the first quarter of 2021 adjusted admissions, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, decreased 4.9% and adjusted patient days decreased 3.8%, as compared to the first quarter of 2020. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 6.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 4.9% during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2020. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased 0.9% during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.
COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material unfavorable effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The COVID-19 vaccination process commenced during the first quarter of 2021 and, while we expect the administration of vaccines will assist in easing the number of COVID-19 patients, the pace of distribution and the portion of the population that will ultimately become vaccinated is difficult to predict. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto impact our business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on numerous factors and future developments, most of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is highly uncertain and subject to change. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our net cash provided by operating activities was $72 million as compared to $502 million during the first quarter of 2020. The $430 million net decrease in our cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2020, was due to: (i) an unfavorable change of $509 million resulting primarily from the above-mentioned $695 million of Medicare accelerated payments repaid during the first quarter of 2021, net of the $188 million of CARES Act grants received during the first quarter of 2021; (ii) a favorable change of $72 million resulting from an increase in net income plus depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense, and; (iii) $7 million of other combined net favorable changes.
Liquidity:
As of March 31, 2021, we had $997 million of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding letters of credit. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, we had approximately $765 million of cash and cash equivalents.
Quarterly Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program:
As previously announced, during the first quarter our Board of Directors approved a $0.20 per share cash dividend that was paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.
In addition, in April, 2021, our Board of Directors approved a resumption to our stock repurchase program, effective immediately. Pursuant to our $2.7 billion stock repurchase program, which had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $559.6 million as of March 31, 2021, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions. Since inception of the program in 2014 through March 31, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 18.02 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $2.14 billion (approximately $119 per share).
General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry and potential retrospective adjustment in future periods of CARES Act and other grant income revenues recorded as revenues in prior periods; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; and potential increases to expenses related to staffing, supply chain or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but expect developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic to materially affect our financial performance in 2021.
We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, our adoption of ASU 2016-09, unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, changes in the reserve established in connection with our discussions with the Department of Justice, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months
ended March 31,
2021
2020
Net revenues
$3,012,987
$2,829,667
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
1,497,773
1,432,669
Other operating expenses
709,708
689,790
Supplies expense
347,110
317,827
Depreciation and amortization
131,403
124,394
Lease and rental expense
31,324
28,293
2,717,318
2,592,973
Income from operations
295,669
236,694
Interest expense, net
21,957
36,351
Other (income) expense, net
835
9,560
Income before income taxes
272,877
190,783
Provision for income taxes
63,807
46,323
Net income
209,070
144,460
Less: Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests ("NCI")
(21)
2,423
Net income attributable to UHS
$209,091
$142,037
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)
$2.46
$1.64
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)
$2.43
$1.64
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months
(a) Earnings per share calculation:
ended March 31,
2021
2020
Basic and diluted:
Net income attributable to UHS
$209,091
$142,037
Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants
(552)
(373)
Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted
$208,539
$141,664
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
84,782
86,212
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS:
$2.46
$1.64
Weighted average number of common shares
84,782
86,212
Add: Other share equivalents
1,014
243
Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted
85,796
86,455
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS:
$2.43
$1.64
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Three Months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
Three months ended
% Net
Three months ended
% Net
March 31, 2021
revenues
March 31, 2020
revenues
Net income attributable to UHS
$209,091
$142,037
Depreciation and amortization
131,403
124,394
Interest expense, net
21,957
36,351
Provision for income taxes
63,807
46,323
EBITDA net of NCI
$426,258
14.1%
$349,105
12.3%
Other (income) expense, net
835
9,560
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
$427,093
14.2%
$358,665
12.7%
Net revenues
$3,012,987
$2,829,667
Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Per
Per
Amount
Diluted Share
Amount
Diluted Share
Net income attributable to UHS
$209,091
$2.43
$142,037
$1.64
Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:
Unrealized loss on marketable securities held for sale
2,137
0.02
7,350
0.08
Impact of ASU 2016-09
(1,079)
(0.01)
770
0.01
Subtotal adjustments
1,058
0.01
8,120
0.09
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS
$210,149
$2.44
$150,157
$1.73
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months
ended March 31,
2021
2020
Net income
$209,070
$144,460
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(10,346)
(39,201)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax
(10,346)
(39,201)
Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,466)
(2,108)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(8,880)
(37,093)
Comprehensive income
200,190
107,367
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(21)
2,423
Comprehensive income attributable to UHS
$200,211
$104,944
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
764,502
$
1,224,490
Accounts receivable, net
1,668,650
1,728,928
Supplies
193,961
190,417
Other current assets
157,052
138,034
Total current assets
2,784,165
3,281,869
Property and equipment
10,119,037
9,885,888
Less: accumulated depreciation
(4,623,435)
(4,512,764)
5,495,602
5,373,124
Other assets:
Goodwill
3,886,973
3,882,715
Deferred income taxes
23,514
22,689
Right of use assets-operating leases
326,703
336,513
Deferred charges
4,782
4,985
Other
574,590
574,984
Total Assets
$
13,096,329
$
13,476,879
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
107,281
$
331,998
Accounts payable and other liabilities
1,779,700
1,668,671
Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants
189,320
376,151
Operating lease liabilities
60,812
59,796
Federal and state taxes
102,266
44,423
Total current liabilities
2,239,379
2,481,039
Other noncurrent liabilities
476,377
458,549
Operating lease liabilities noncurrent
267,707
278,303
Medicare accelerated payments noncurrent
0
322,617
Long-term debt
3,505,822
3,524,253
Deferred income taxes
735
5,582
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
4,470
4,569
UHS common stockholders' equity
6,513,862
6,317,146
Noncontrolling interest
87,977
84,821
Total equity
6,601,839
6,401,967
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
13,096,329
$
13,476,879
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months
ended March 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$209,070
$144,460
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation & amortization
131,403
124,394
Stock-based compensation expense
18,022
18,047
Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from
acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts receivable
56,851
69,763
Accrued interest
10,133
(4,412)
Accrued and deferred income taxes
53,769
45,200
Other working capital accounts
82,663
73,929
Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants
(509,448)
0
Other assets and deferred charges
(17)
11,084
Other
2,623
(3,038)
Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid
35,467
49,559
Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims
(18,741)
(26,924)
Net cash provided by operating activities
71,795
502,062
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions, net of disposals
(247,459)
(184,102)
Inflows (outflows) from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment
(14,264)
51,691
Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary
100
0
Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications
(575)
(1,857)
Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other
(129)
(751)
Net cash used in investing activities
(262,327)
(135,019)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Reduction of long-term debt
(251,830)
(185,098)
Additional borrowings
0
5,453
Repurchase of common shares
(7,464)
(172,092)
Dividends paid
(17,018)
(17,344)
Issuance of common stock
3,357
3,002
Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests
(4,525)
(5,735)
Purchase of ownership interests by minority members
7,603
0
Net cash used in financing activities
(269,877)
(371,814)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
423
(1,673)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(459,986)
(6,444)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,279,154
105,667
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$819,168
$99,223
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
$11,421
$39,483
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
$8,654
$6,783
Noncash purchases of property and equipment
$60,124
$58,935
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Supplemental Statistical Information
(unaudited)
% Change
3 Months ended
Same Facility:
3/31/2021
Acute Care Hospitals
Revenues
11.7%
Adjusted Admissions
-12.1%
Adjusted Patient Days
-0.7%
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission
26.3%
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day
11.8%
Behavioral Health Hospitals
Revenues
0.9%
Adjusted Admissions
-4.9%
Adjusted Patient Days
-3.8%
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission
6.2%
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day
4.9%
UHS Consolidated
Three months ended
3/31/2021
3/31/2020
Revenues
$3,012,987
$2,829,667
EBITDA net of NCI
$426,258
$349,105
EBITDA Margin net of NCI
14.1%
12.3%
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
$427,093
$358,665
Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI
14.2%
12.7%
Cash Flow From Operations
$71,795
$502,062
Days Sales Outstanding
50
48
Capital Expenditures
$247,459
$184,102
Debt
$3,613,103
$3,805,320
UHS' Shareholders Equity
$6,513,862
$5,413,209
Debt / Total Capitalization
35.7%
41.3%
Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)
1.87
2.37
Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)
1.87
2.23
Debt / Cash From Operations (1)
1.87
2.52
Net Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)
1.48
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)
1.48
Net Debt / Cash From Operations (1) (2)
1.48
(1) Latest 4 quarters.
(2) Debt, net of approximately $749,000 of short-term cash investments as of March 31, 2021.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Acute Care Hospital Services
For the three months ended
March 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands)
Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues
$1,671,836
100.0%
$1,497,123
100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
706,811
42.3%
658,929
44.0%
Other operating expenses
393,207
23.5%
375,531
25.1%
Supplies expense
296,478
17.7%
264,530
17.7%
Depreciation and amortization
81,184
4.9%
77,928
5.2%
Lease and rental expense
20,112
1.2%
16,020
1.1%
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,497,792
89.6%
1,392,938
93.0%
Income from operations
174,044
10.4%
104,185
7.0%
Interest expense, net
246
0.0%
618
0.0%
Other (income) expense, net
0
-
0
-
Income before income taxes
$173,798
10.4%
$103,567
6.9%
All Acute Care Hospital Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues
$1,694,542
100.0%
$1,521,049
100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
707,218
41.7%
658,959
43.3%
Other operating expenses
416,007
24.5%
399,457
26.3%
Supplies expense
296,479
17.5%
264,530
17.4%
Depreciation and amortization
81,362
4.8%
77,928
5.1%
Lease and rental expense
20,112
1.2%
16,020
1.1%
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,521,178
89.8%
1,416,894
93.2%
Income from operations
173,364
10.2%
104,155
6.8%
Interest expense, net
246
0.0%
618
0.0%
Other (income) expense, net
0
-
0
-
Income before income taxes
$173,118
10.2%
$103,537
6.8%
We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The All Acute Care Hospital Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Behavioral Health Care Services
For the three months ended
March 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands)
Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues
$1,292,042
100.0%
$1,281,052
100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
701,567
54.3%
690,375
53.9%
Other operating expenses
245,373
19.0%
242,366
18.9%
Supplies expense
50,746
3.9%
51,561
4.0%
Depreciation and amortization
45,302
3.5%
42,715
3.3%
Lease and rental expense
11,274
0.9%
11,020
0.9%
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,054,262
81.6%
1,038,037
81.0%
Income from operations
237,780
18.4%
243,015
19.0%
Interest expense, net
338
0.0%
364
0.0%
Other (income) expense, net
413
0.0%
889
0.1%
Income before income taxes
$237,029
18.3%
$241,762
18.9%
All Behavioral Health Care Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues
$1,315,337
100.0%
$1,306,109
100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
703,975
53.5%
693,272
53.1%
Other operating expenses
269,297
20.5%
266,182
20.4%
Supplies expense
51,009
3.9%
51,639
4.0%
Depreciation and amortization
46,482
3.5%
43,889
3.4%
Lease and rental expense
11,683
0.9%
12,158
0.9%
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,082,446
82.3%
1,067,140
81.7%
Income from operations
232,891
17.7%
238,969
18.3%
Interest expense, net
1,153
0.1%
397
0.0%
Other (income) expense, net
413
0.0%
889
0.1%
Income before income taxes
$231,325
17.6%
$237,683
18.2%
We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The All Behavioral Health Care Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Selected Hospital Statistics
For the Three Months ended
March 31, 2021 and 2020
AS REPORTED:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
3/31/21
3/31/20
% change
3/31/21
3/31/20
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
26
26
0.0%
335
331
0.9%
Average licensed beds
6,515
6,451
1.0%
24,018
23,634
1.6%
Average available beds
6,343
6,279
1.0%
23,918
23,531
1.6%
Patient days
392,391
370,513
5.9%
1,534,162
1,592,611
-3.7%
Average daily census
4,359.9
4,071.7
7.1%
17,046.2
17,501.2
-2.6%
Occupancy-licensed beds
66.9%
63.1%
6.0%
71.0%
74.1%
-4.2%
Occupancy-available beds
68.7%
64.8%
6.0%
71.3%
74.4%
-4.2%
Admissions
72,924
77,768
-6.2%
115,408
121,017
-4.6%
Length of stay
5.4
4.8
12.9%
13.3
13.2
1.0%
Inpatient revenue
$9,119,184
$7,821,472
16.6%
$2,473,565
$2,525,539
-2.1%
Outpatient revenue
4,580,720
4,681,741
-2.2%
246,764
259,739
-5.0%
Total patient revenue
13,699,904
12,503,213
9.6%
2,720,329
2,785,278
-2.3%
Other revenue
143,265
116,278
23.2%
62,208
56,390
10.3%
Gross hospital revenue
13,843,169
12,619,491
9.7%
2,782,537
2,841,668
-2.1%
Total deductions
12,148,627
11,098,442
9.5%
1,467,200
1,535,559
-4.5%
Net hospital revenue
$1,694,542
$1,521,049
11.4%
$1,315,337
$1,306,109
0.7%
SAME FACILITY:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
3/31/21
3/31/20
% change
3/31/21
3/31/20
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
26
26
0.0%
319
319
0.0%
Average licensed beds
6,515
6,451
1.0%
23,689
23,397
1.2%
Average available beds
6,343
6,279
1.0%
23,589
23,294
1.3%
Patient days
392,391
370,513
5.9%
1,525,725
1,582,445
-3.6%
Average daily census
4,359.9
4,071.7
7.1%
16,952.5
17,389.5
-2.5%
Occupancy-licensed beds
66.9%
63.1%
6.0%
71.6%
74.3%
-3.7%
Occupancy-available beds
68.7%
64.8%
6.0%
71.9%
74.7%
-3.7%
Admissions
72,924
77,768
-6.2%
114,426
120,082
-4.7%
Length of stay
5.4
4.8
12.9%
13.3
13.2
1.2%
