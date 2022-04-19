The university is also renewing its agreement with CureLab Oncology to support its phase II clinical trials
BOSTON and CAMERINO, Italy, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Camerino (UniCam) has extended its strategic business partnership with CureLab Oncology Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, to develop anti-cancer immunotherapy for humans, and has signed a similar agreement with CureLab Veterinary Inc., to reapply this medicine for treatment of companion animals.
In 2012, the university signed a strategic partnership agreement with CureLab Oncology for researching the DNA plasmid coding p62/SQSTM1 gene (p62) that resulted in patents being granted in more than 20 countries. Subsequently, initial p62 plasmid clinical trials have shown great promise in treating the deadliest forms of ovarian and breast cancer. Given this success, CureLab Oncology and UniCam have agreed to extend their partnership.
As a first result of the prolonged partnership agreement, scientists from UniCam and CureLab just published a paper in the journal General and Comparative Endocrinology, one of the top scientific journals focused on animal science and zoology. The choice of a journal was based on a concomitant agreement that UniCam signed with CureLab Veterinary, which licensed the p62 IP for application in cats, dogs, and horses. Earlier, this scientific team successfully treated 10 out of 11 dogs with breast cancer.
"UniCam has a well-established School of Biosciences and Veterinary Medicine," said Prof. Guido Favia, director of the school. "This new partnership with CureLab Veterinary, based on both scientific and clinical strength, brings attractive development opportunities for the entire school."
"We are very pleased to continue our partnership with CureLab Oncology," said Prof. Maria Giovanna Sabbieti of the School of Biosciences and Veterinary Medicine at UniCam. "The new clinical data released by CureLab Oncology paves the road to even more new discoveries in our laboratory, while at the same time, our lab data helps CureLab target new applications for its p62 product."
"Our partnership with CureLab Veterinary opens up new opportunities for the research on bone and inflammatory-based diseases of domestic and farm animals," said Dr. Dimitrios Agas of the School of Biosciences and Veterinary Medicine at UniCam.
"CureLab Veterinary is very pleased to be working with the University of Camerino to explore translational studies in the areas of osteoarthritis, cancer, aging, and age-associated diseases to improve and extend the lives of our four-legged family members," said Robert Devlin, DVM, MBA, of CureLab Veterinary.
About the University of Camerino
The University of Camerino is one of the oldest universities in Europe and was ranked the best university of Italy among those with fewer than 10,000 students, according to the Guida Censis Repubblica 2011 and 2012 ranking.
About CureLab Veterinary
CureLab Veterinary Inc. is a biotech company devoted to help pets live longer, healthier, and happier lives. CureLab Veterinary has an exclusive license for application of CureLab Oncology IP to dogs, cats and horses. To learn more, visit curelabveterinary.com.
About CureLab Oncology
CureLab Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech company headquartered in the greater Boston area. CureLab is dedicated to advancing new and safer therapeutics for solid tumors and other oncology and inflammatory indications. To learn more, visit curelaboncology.com.
Media contact:
Tim Cox, ZingPR, tim@zingpr.com
Media Contact
Tim Cox, ZingPR for CureLab Veterinary, 1 6508886116, tim@zingpr.com
SOURCE CureLab Veterinary