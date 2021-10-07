ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UnniCo, a leading business accelerator for international businesses, and Drummond Advisors, a leading accounting and tax advisory service for international businesses, have announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end growth solutions for the global business. Together they provide the experienced business and financial advisory services companies need to thrive across borders.
"Companies charting their international growth face critical challenges - from marketing and human resources to funding and accounting. It's our mission to help global organizations navigate these challenges with the expertise and vision to thrive," said Alex Wieczorek, CEO and Co-Founder, UnniCo. "Like us, Drummond is a highly experienced advisor in the needs of the global business. Their full-service accounting, tax and reporting advisory will help our mutual customers streamline their financial operations and set appropriate accounting controls to propel business success. We are thrilled to be partnering with them."
"UnniCo is a unique business accelerator with deep expertise in the needs of global businesses. Their expertise has been a catalyst for the business success of many diverse organizations," said Michel de Amorim, partner at Drummond Advisors. "This partnership expands both of our breadth and depth of services so that we can help companies globalize themselves and their stakeholders."
Through the partnership, Drummond's accounting, tax and financial reporting services will be offered as a part of the UnniCo business acceleration service portfolio. Drummond's legal services will also be a featured service in the UnniCo suite of services for organizations that need guidance on the right corporate structures for business scalability.
In addition, Drummond will now offer advisory services from UnniCo, including venture capital and funding, branding and digital marketing, human resources strategies and technology services for organizations that seek to expand their international business into the U.S. market.
