SAN JOSE, Calif., July, 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc., a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced an extended partnership with Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity. The partnership offers Untangle customers the ability to monitor and manage their endpoints protected with Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSP – based on GravityZone SaaS multi-tenant and multi-tiered architecture – all within the Untangle Command Center.
Needing to do more with less budget and resources, the daily life of an SMB network administrator can be hectic. The extended Untangle and Bitdefender integration allows for a single pane of glass view for both security solutions. It gives a busy administrator one less place to go to monitor and manage multiple network administrative systems to ensure everything on the network is connected safely and running smoothly.
"At Untangle, we are laser focused on building the best possible network security and connectivity solutions for SMBs. We're committed to providing a full network security orchestration platform to give complete visibility and protection across the whole distributed network and connected devices," said Heather Paunet, VP of Product Management at Untangle. "We are excited to expand our current partnership with Bitdefender to help better protect customers from cyber attacks and help network administrators streamline their monitoring and management tasks."
"The Bitdefender Technology Licensing team is delighted to further extend our partnership with Untangle," said Jose Lopez, VP of Global Sales, Technology Licensing and Service Providers at Bitdefender. "We are committed to supporting our partners with best-in-class security solutions. This partnership integrates Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSP into the Untangle offering, allowing their customers to monitor and manage any kind of endpoint from a single pane of glass."
Untangle already partners with Bitdefender to provide security services within Untangle NG Firewall with Bitdefender Antivirus and this integration further extends this partnership.
Key highlights of the extended partnership include:
- Greater visibility of all endpoints on the network that are registered with Bitdefender, plus details of all the devices detected by NG Firewall
- The ability to initiate Bitdefender endpoint security scans
- The status of the most recent Bitdefender endpoint scans including time, threats discovered, and remediation actions taken
- Easy navigation to the Bitdefender GravityZone Control Center
As part of the Untangle Network Security Framework, Untangle Command Center gives network administrators visibility over their whole network and across all NG Firewall and SD-WAN Router deployments. All NG Firewall and SD-WAN Router appliances can be managed remotely from a single login. Command Center is ideal for organizations with multiple locations to deploy, protect and manage.
The benefits of this extended partnership with Bitdefender are available now for Untangle Command Center and Bitdefender GravityZone users. To learn more, visit https://www.untangle.com/cloud/command-center/bitdefender.
About Bitdefender
Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender and its Labs is also the provider vendor of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on.
About Untangle
Untangle is the most trusted name in solutions specifically designed to help small-to-medium businesses and distributed enterprises optimize their networks while safeguarding their data and devices. Untangle's Network Security Framework provides cloud-managed security and connectivity options that work together seamlessly to ensure protection, monitoring, and control across the entire digital attack surface from headquarters to the network edge. Untangle's award-winning products are trusted by over 40,000 customers and protect millions of people and their devices. Untangle is committed to bringing open, innovative and interoperable solutions to its customers through its rapidly growing ecosystem of technology, managed services, and distribution partners worldwide. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. www.untangle.com.
