NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 26th and 27th, Assovini Sicilia, an association representing over 90 of the best wine producers across the island, will present a selection of interesting and unique wines from Sicily to a US press and trade audience for the first time ever. In collaboration with Colangelo & Partners, the event will showcase the unique variety the island has to offer, from the western banks to wines of Etna, from Passito to local sparkling wine as we dive deep into the remarkable of native grapes such as Nerello Mascalese and Nerello Cappuccio, Perricone and Carricante.
Assovini Sicilia, known among wine professionals for the "Sicilia en Primeur" annual tasting event, represents those wine producers that maintain and are committed to a fully integrated supply chain. Over the last 20 years, Sicily has proven to be one of the most dynamic viticultural regions in Italy, thanks to the dedication and commitment of local winemakers that continue to share Sicilian wine making to an international audience. Assovini Sicilia joins the efforts of their peers in spreading awareness of Sicilian wines and is devoted to the mission of further expanding Sicilian wine knowledge worldwide.
At the upcoming events in New York, Assovini Sicilia will present its wines at Il Gattopardo restaurant in Manhattan, during two in-person tastings for media and trade.
Virtual participation for interested guests will be available as well. Featured wineries include: Baglio di Pianetto, Di Giovanna, Donnafugata, Fazio, Gorghi Tondi, Mandrarossa, Planeta, Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Santo Spirito, Terra Costantino, and Valle dell'Acate.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Colangelo & Partners for these two events in New York City to promote the wines of our beautiful territory and the hidden gems of our region. We have a lot to share and look forward to presenting the versatility of the wines from the island, focusing on its native varieties, to the US audience," says Laurent Bernard de la Gatinais, Assovini Sicilia's president.
"Sicily is a land that expresses its wine in a multitude of nuances and varieties," says Colangelo & Partners' President Gino Colangelo. "While grapes such as Perricone and Zibibbo are highly popular in Italy, they are still undiscovered in the US market. Through the dedication and efforts of Assovini Sicilia, we are sure to add a new level of awareness and appreciation of Sicilian wines in the United States."
About Assovini Sicilia
Assovini Sicilia is the association of Sicilian wine producers that brings together over 91 wine companies to promote the quality of Sicilian wine around the world.
At Assovini Sicilia, small, medium, and large companies coexist and operate – regardless of size. Each member, with its own profile and entrepreneurial history, contributes to the achievement of common objectives to strengthen the "Assovini Sicilia" brand as a full expression that unites the history, territories, grape varieties, wine producers and terroir of the island.
Assovini Sicilia is committed to make Sicilian wine and its distinctive characteristics known to the world, promote high-quality viticulture as an expression of a mosaic of territories, each shaped by different aspects of Sicilian history, culture and climate, and to build dialogue with the global wine community through the most representative brands and wine companies.
https://www.assovinisicilia.it/
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs, and deliver measurable results.
Media Contact
Noemi Mengo, Colangelo & Partners, 929 478 1494, nmengo@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Assovini Sicilia