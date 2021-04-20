SAN FRANCISCO and ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNYQ Wears are 3D-printed, personalized covers for above and below-knee prosthetic limbs, which allow users to express themselves and customize their prosthetic devices.They are available in a wide variety of colors and styles, and as the products are custom, no inventory management is needed, reducing waste and cost.
UNYQ's proprietary technology captures user design preferences and biometrics using a simple smartphone application, a process that involves 3D imaging, 3D printing, and design finishing. Custom UNYQ Wears are shipped within two to three weeks to thousands of clinics in 30 different countries.
"We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our supply chain. 3D printing and design can solve needs for people with limb loss and limb difference and their clinicians, offering digitization of processes, greater sustainability and enhanced user self-image. We are very excited to be partnering with UNYQ to move our industry forward," said Regina Weger President, SPS.
"The agreement with SPS is an exciting next step in an evolution bringing choice and self-expression to users of UNYQ Wears all over America. It's taking 4th generation manufacturing tech and supply chain to a scalable level to make it more available and affordable,"; said Eythor Bender, CEO and Co-Founder of UNYQ.
