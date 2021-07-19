NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, the popular video platform from Canela Media, an industry-leading female and Latina-owned digital media company and one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, today announced it has entered into a distribution partnership with UP Entertainment, home to UPtv, UP Faith & Family, AspireTV and Cine Romántico.
Cine Romántico is the first U.S. Spanish-language free ad-supported streaming movie channel dedicated entirely to romance movies. As part of the new partnership, Cine Romántico streaming content will be made available to Canela.TV's U.S. and Latin American audiences.
"With this partnership, we're one step closer to achieving our vision aimed at changing the classic style of television and being the place for top-quality videos at home or anywhere," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO & founder of Canela Media. "We look forward to continuing to bring our audiences content with which Latinos can feel represented and learn more about Hispanic culture through entertainment."
Targeted to Spanish speaking television viewers and dual language households, Cine Romántico features the best of Hollywood TV romance movies exclusively in Spanish.
Some of the content highlights available from Cine Romantico on Canela.TV include:
- Niñera Instantánea / Instant Nanny (AKA Reluctant Nanny) - After losing her new job on her first day of work, Libby has no choice but to accept a job has a live-in nanny for a single dad, Dan, fostering two kids. As Libby and Dan grow closer to the kids, will a dream job offer across the country pull Libby away from her new family, the dream she never knew she had? Cast: Jessy Schram, Aaron Hill, Elisabeth Rohm
- Casa Vita/ Love Throws a Curve - A baseball player, fighting for his dreams, finds unexpected happiness with a woman who works in his favorite restaurant. Cast: Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Lindsey Morgan, Esai Morales, Sherilyn Fenn
- Hablando Románticamente /Romantically Speaking - When popular relationship expert Ariel finds her own public love life in shambles, her best friend Nathan stands in to help her keep up appearances – but this so-called expert might be the last to recognize what everyone else can already see. Cast: Heather Morris, Jonathan Bennett, Brandon McLaren, Teri Polo, Oscar Nuñez
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Canela.TV on the launch of Cine Romántico in the U.S. and Latin America," said Melissa Ingram, senior vice president, multicultural networks and strategy, UP Entertainment. "Their Spanish platform is the perfect home for Cine Romántico's entertaining, high-quality Spanish-language romance movies."
For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
About UP Entertainment
UP Entertainment, home to UPtv, AspireTV, UP Faith & Family and Cine Romántico, is the destination for positive entertainment for passionate and diverse audiences across the leading cable, satellite and streaming platforms. UPtv is the trusted network for adults seeking positive programming with relatable stories of love, laughter and relationships, through exclusive premiere movies, box-office hit films and beloved series. AspireTV is the premier network for Black and urban lifestyle programming featuring original productions in food, home and fashion. The streaming service, UP Faith & Family, features the best in faith affirming and family-friendly entertainment anytime, anywhere, including exclusive access to original productions from the UP Entertainment family of brands. Additionally, UP Entertainment in partnership with PixL Dos, manages and distributes Cine Romántico, a free ad-supported television (FAST) channel featuring the best of Hollywood TV romance movies in Spanish.
Follow UPtv on the Web at http://www.Uptv.com on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Uptv, Twitter on @Uptv and Instagram at UP_TV.
Media Contact
Jennifer Fugel, Briz Media Group, +1 8456574202, jennifer@brizmediagroup.com
SOURCE Canela Media