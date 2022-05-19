UpClear is a global Enterprise Software provider for Consumer Goods brands. Their cloud-based BluePlanner software is a best-in-class platform supporting Trade Promotion Management & Optimization, Integrated Business Planning and Revenue Growth Management. UpClear announces new leadership at global and regional levels.
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 15 years UpClear has been growing its client base, now servicing over 80 Consumer Goods companies with our BluePlanner solution. We have shown that, by placing client collaboration and end-users' experience first, we could develop as a global independent SaaS vendor. We integrate data from multiple sources, and make it easy for our clients, from emerging to multinational brands. We have gained the footprint, the maturity, and the know-how to expand further: develop new data partnerships, add complementary services, and establish BluePlanner as the leading plug-and-play solution for Revenue Management.
To transition into this next phase of growth, we are pleased to announce the following key additions to our leadership team.
At the Corporate level:
We bring seniority in Data Science and Finance to drive innovation in AI-powered solutions and manage our growth journey.
Paul Guyot joined UpClear in March as Chief Technology Officer to oversee our product innovation and expand our data services capabilities. Paul holds a PhD in artificial intelligence and has held CTO positions at various software firms including smart home appliances, marketing services, agriculture and GHG emission reduction. Paul is based in Paris and responsible for our Engineering team, comprised of 25 members in infrastructure, data science, and application development. On the roadmap for 2022 and 2023, Paul drives BluePlanner innovation in predictive planning, and scenario modeling for revenue growth management.
"What is the most impressive, as well as attractive, to me after these first few weeks, is UpClear's growth ambition and potential: great client engagement, and real value to be leveraged through data science and AI." - Paul Guyot, CTO
Craig Giannantonio joined UpClear in April as Chief Finance Officer. He previously worked at a private investment firm working with their portfolio companies on acquisition integration, financial transparency, process improvement, and ERP deployment. In earlier positions, he served as CFO of a distressed organization and Head of US Finance at a global digital commerce SaaS solution. Craig is responsible for global finance at UpClear, and works with leadership on establishing strategic partnerships.
"I am excited to join UpClear and look forward to working with a talented global team in executing their strategic plan and building on their impressive growth and momentum." - Craig Giannantonio, CFO
Gabriele Plate has been with UpClear for over seven years, and has been instrumental in developing our clients' projects and organizations in Client Delivery and Success as our business quadrupled in that period. While keeping his responsibilities over our European & International business, Gabriele is promoted to Client Services Senior Director, to leverage and expand our best practices in value creation.
On the Regional business front:
We keep our industry and market expertise along with client proximity in our three regions Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Given our rapid expansion, we are structuring our client teams with experienced leaders to best manage Client Success, Solution Delivery and Business Development, in each region. Our Company's guiding principles of Industry Expertise, Client Collaboration, and to Make it Easy, all support the success of our clients, and continued expertise in best practices.
In North Americas, Jean Hong has joined UpClear as Client Success Director in New York. Jean is a high-impact CPG executive, and brings decades-long experience in setting the right strategy, generating category growth, and driving client success for global brands such as Nestle, Unilever, Danone, and Nielsen.
In Europe, Raghu Raghana has joined as Solution Delivery Director. Raghu has 15 years of FMCG consulting experience, and came from Accenture where he was Consulting Manager for CG Solutions.
In Asia-Pacific, Buana Liem has joined as Solution Delivery Director. Buana came with 20 years of CPG IT experience gains at Kraft-Heinz in Asia.
