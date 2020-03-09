LyondellBasell_Advancing_Possible_Logo.jpg

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

 By LyondellBasell Industries

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, recently learned that due to restrictions on travel and concerns related to coronavirus, attendance at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference will be virtual and limited to J.P. Morgan clients. No live webcast of presentations will be available.

Bob Patel, chief executive officer, will address the conference at 10:15 a.m. EDT March 10.

Presentation slide access will be available at https://www.lyondellbasell.com/en/investors/ on Tuesday, March 10, prior to Patel's presentation.

About LyondellBasell
 LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the third consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

 

