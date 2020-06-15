UPL Corporation Limited announces Extension of the Expiration Deadline of the Tender Offer pursuant to the Company's invitation to the holders of its outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 3.25% Notes due 2021 (Rule 144A ISIN: US90320NAA19 / Reg S ISIN: USV96177AA46) (the "Notes") to tender for purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding Notes

