NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired Lunada Partners, an IT consulting firm advising global enterprises on network infrastructure and data center solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
UPSTACK's acquisition of California-based Lunada Partners is part of the company's strategy to accelerate the growth of its industry-transforming platform, which combines the industry's leading internet infrastructure advisors with proprietary software and dedicated support resources.
Building on an earlier equity investment from Berkshire Partners, UPSTACK recently secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to further scale its platform through technology expansion and strategic partner investments.
As part of the investment, Lunada Partners founder Monica Sanchez will join UPSTACK as a Partner and true equity stakeholder. She will serve as an advisor to business customers that are sourcing data center, cloud, network connectivity and other technology solutions through the UPSTACK platform.
"We are thrilled to welcome Monica Sanchez to the UPSTACK team," said Christopher Trapp, CEO of UPSTACK. "Monica has built Lunada Partners on trusted relationships, including many that span decades, supporting some of the fastest growing technology companies in the Bay Area. We're honored that she's entrusted those valued relationships to UPSTACK, and we look forward to supporting and growing them together."
Sanchez founded Lunada Partners in 2010 when she returned to telecom after a short hiatus during which she attended law school, became a civil rights attorney and started her family. Sanchez was excited to reunite with her former colleagues, also childhood friends, who had formed a thriving technology services brokerage several years earlier.
"Becoming an agent was an opportunity to get back to something I loved and to work with great people," said Sanchez. She hit the ground running, learning from other agents, leveraging former client relationships and then putting Lunada Partners on the leaderboard year after year.
After a decade of fast growth, Sanchez began thinking about ways to continue to support her growing base of clients – many of whom she calls friends. A peer introduced her to UPSTACK and Christopher Trapp.
"The UPSTACK vision and platform is what I wanted and needed to support my clients' infrastructure growth and demands," said Sanchez. "Now, I have a whole team of people behind me, so I can get back to strategizing and engaging with my clients. Having teams to support my clients in both the pre- and post-sales processes for life is what my clients deserve."
About Lunada Partners
Formed in 2010, Lunada Partners provides network infrastructure, connectivity, colocation and communications services to companies, ranging from global enterprises to small and medium businesses (SMBs). Based in San Francisco, Lunada Partners provides design, engineering, sourcing, contract negotiation and vendor management to a diverse clientele, including small nonprofits and large Silicon Valley tech brands. The company delivers services through relationships with more than 100 network, colocation and communications providers around the world.
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. The company uses advanced technology to enable an extensive team of cloud infrastructure advisors to offer customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity, IoT and more. For more information, visit us at http://www.upstack.com.
