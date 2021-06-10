NEW YORK , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired Cloudwirx Inc., a global technology infrastructure solutions firm serving large enterprises worldwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
UPSTACK's acquisition of Cloudwirx is part of the company's strategy to accelerate the growth of its ground-breaking platform, which combines the industry's leading advisors with advanced technology, support resources and data.
UPSTACK also announced last month an initial $50 million equity investment from Berkshire Partners, which will enable the company to continue to scale its platform through technology expansion and partner acquisitions.
As part of the deal, Cloudwirx's owners — CEO Jeremy Dodds, COO James Caulfield and Chief Sales Officer Brian Fagan — will join UPSTACK as Partners and true equity stakeholders in one of the industry's most innovative companies. They also will serve as Advisors to business customers that are sourcing cloud, data center, network connectivity and unified communications through the UPSTACK platform.
"We're honored to welcome the Cloudwirx team to the UPSTACK family," said Christopher Trapp, CEO of UPSTACK. "In just six years, the firm has earned an impressive enterprise client base, including Digital 100 companies with large, complex colocation, connectivity and digital infrastructure deployments around the world. We're excited to tap into their expertise and fast-track their continued growth."
Cloudwirx was formed in 2015 by three enterprise colocation and network connectivity executives who, after two decades as employees for technology providers, were eager to take a vendor-neutral approach to better solve their customers' IT challenges.
"As employees, we didn't have a basket of products that we could offer the client," said Dodds. "As consultants, we're able to work with a CTO or CIO and understand the driving factors, the key performance indicators (KPIs) and then design a solution with the best solution providers to meet those KPIs."
Fast forward six years, Cloudwirx's approach had earned the trust of many large enterprise customers, which are based in North America and with offices in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. To continue its early success, the Cloudwirx team began looking at ways to scale and grow the business.
"We needed more people, more support, and we were looking at building or buying a technology platform that could help automate processes," said Caulfield. "Then we met Chris Trapp and the UPSTACK team, which offered all three options in one. Timing is everything. It was just a natural fit for us to scale and grow the business with support from the UPSTACK platform."
Cloudwirx's owners looked at UPSTACK as a way to accelerate their plans but also to help them to expand their solutions portfolio and expertise.
"UPSTACK is building an ecosystem of partners that specialize in data center, network, UCaaS, security and other areas," said Fagan. "If our customers need services we don't focus on, we can tap into our team at UPSTACK. We can keep everything within one house rather than sending clients somewhere else. I think that's a big advantage for our clients and us."
About Cloudwirx Inc.
Cloudwirx is a Silicon Valley-based vendor-neutral IT infrastructure solutions company formed in 2015 to help enterprises select, procure and operate secure and high-performing digital platforms and facilities worldwide. Our mission is to be a strategic partner and trusted advocate for businesses that are evaluating and selecting IT infrastructure, including data centers, colocation, cloud computing, high-availability networks and managed IT services. For more information, visit http://www.cloudwirx.com.
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. The company uses advanced technology to enable an extensive team of cloud infrastructure advisors to offer customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.
