NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that Allison Jessee has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success.
In her new role, Jessee will oversee the expansion of UPSTACK's strategic account management team with a focus on further strengthening customer relationships through the delivery of optimized solutions designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers.
"Allison has a keen understanding of the buying process, which will enable her to align our customer success strategy with client needs and feedback," said Christopher Trapp, CEO at UPSTACK. "She also brings extensive leadership experience in integrating several units of business post-acquisition, which will be valuable as we continue to grow our team of leading advisory partners."
Jessee has more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, and previously supported strategic objectives surrounding technology integrations for major national agent partners at AT&T. Directly prior to joining UPSTACK, Jessee built and led a team focused on cultivating and maintaining strong customer relationships within the legal industry for tech-focused HBR Consulting.
"I am excited to join a company that recognizes the importance of culture and communications in business operations and success," said Jessee. "UPSTACK is giving me an amazing opportunity to leverage my diverse technical and client success background to develop a strong team that provides a best-in-class customer experience."
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.
