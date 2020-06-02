HERZLIYA, Israel, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Security, a leader in cloud-based automotive cybersecurity, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network as a Select Tier Technology Partner. Upstream Security pioneered automotive cloud cybersecurity and unlocks the value of automotive data, ensuring that connected vehicles and mobility services are safe, secure, and operating optimally. With their Connected Mobility Solution (CMS), AWS enables automotive manufacturers and suppliers to build applications that gather, process, analyze, and act on connected vehicle data, without having to manage any infrastructure.
The Upstream and AWS partnership will empower automotive companies utilizing AWS with the cybersecurity knowledge, capabilities, and mitigation techniques required to thrive in the new cyber-threat landscape of smart-mobility and connected vehicles.
"We're thrilled to have Upstream Security as part of our partner network and automotive solutions," explains Bill Foy, Director of AWS Automotive. "Upstream is known for delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that help automotive customers transform the way they secure their connected vehicles."
Upstream's enrollment in the Amazon Partner Network further enhances its digital and cloud capabilities to deliver industry-leading solutions. As an AWS Technology Partner, Upstream's software-based cybersecurity solution may now be used by Automotive AWS customers - OEMs as well as connected vehicle fleets - to detect cyber threats against connected vehicle infrastructure spanning the vehicle itself, telematics servers, and mobile applications.
"The collaboration with AWS enables us to offer a field-proven, scalable, and robust cybersecurity solution for OEMs and fleets," says Yoav Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Upstream. "We look forward to enhancing our collaboration with AWS by offering seamless and out-of-the-box integration of Upstream and the AWS Connected Mobility Solution."
About Upstream Security
Upstream Security is the first cloud-based cybersecurity solution,, purpose-built for protecting connected vehicles and smart mobility services from cyber-threats and misuse. Upstream's C4 platform leverages existing automotive data feeds to detect threats in real-time and delivers cybersecurity insights supported by AutoThreat(™) Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat intelligence in the industry. Upstream Security is privately funded by Renault Venture Capital, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Nationwide Insurance, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners, and Maniv Mobility.
For more information go to www.upstream.auto
Follow Upstream on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube
Media Contact: media@upstream.auto