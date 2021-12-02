HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry is excited to announce that they have welcomed prosthodontist, Dr. Camilla Barrilleaux, DMD, MS, as a full-time member of their team.
"We're proud to welcome Dr. Barrilleaux, an esteemed prosthodontist who is highly skilled in replacing and restoration of missing teeth. Dr. Barrilleaux's training, along with her dedication to patient care, makes her a perfect fit for our team." Said Dr. Roberto Velasco, founder of the practice.
Dr. Barrilleaux received her Master of Medical Science from Mississippi College in 2012 and her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2016, the same year that she was chosen as the recipient of the Southeastern Academy of Prosthodontics Foundation Excellence in Prosthodontics Award. After 3 years of additional specialized training, she earned her Certificate in Prosthodontics from Michael E. DeBakery Veterans Affairs Medical Center in 2019.
As a leader in prosthodontics, Dr. Barrilleaux will join Dr. Velasco in performing the latest restorative dental procedures including All-on-4® dental implants, considered to be one of the "most technologically advanced treatment options" for total mouth reconstruction. Using the All-on-4 method, dentists can transform patient comfort and their smiles by transiting denture patients or those with missing teeth to fixed, non-removable implants in as little as a single day.
Expanding Services
Over the last year, Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry has been expanding its practice services to accommodate the rising demand for specific dental needs including complex restorative procedures and aesthetic dentistry. Specifically, since the onset of the pandemic, the practice has seen a rise in teeth grinding due to stress.
According to statistics released by the American Dental Association, there has been a 60% increase in incidences of teeth grinding since the pandemic began.
"Often, patients may not notice they are grinding their teeth but are later clued into the issue by awakening with jaw pain or by observation by a loved one." Said Dr. Velasco. "Dr. Barrilleaux and I are focusing heavily on helping sufferers protect their smile from teeth clenching and grinding and encourage anyone with symptoms to schedule a consultation."
To schedule a free consultation at Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, visit the website at uptowncosmeticimplantdentistry.com or call 713-766-1493.
About Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry
Located in Houston, Texas, Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry is one of the most trusted names in dentistry in Houston and surrounding areas. Dr. Roberto Velasco and his team are proud to offer state-of-the-art facilities, including onsite 3D CAT Scans, in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. At UCID, we provide full-service dentistry including bi-annual dental check-ups and prevention, standard restorations, teeth whitening and other cosmetic dentistry procedures, and full mouth reconstructions.
