CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, an artificial lift technology company, will exhibit in person and present a paper virtually at the SPE Gulf Coast Section Electric Submersible Pumps Symposium in The Woodlands, Texas, Oct. 4-7.
The paper, entitled "Demonstration of Advanced Magnetic Technologies for a Highly Reliable and Retrievable Electric Submersible Pump Topology," describes key enabling technology components of the Upwing Magnetic Drive System (MDS) Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) concept. The enabling components include a radial passive magnetic bearing (PMB) system, allowing for a contact-less bearing system and the remote removal of rotating components, and magnetic vibration sensors (MVS), allowing prognostics for higher reliability. The paper focuses on both technologies' operational characteristics throughout the design and testing process.
The paper is co-authored by Upwing's Chief Technical Officer Patrick McMullen and Director of Technical Field Operations David Biddick.
Upwing's MDS is built on advanced magnetic technologies, which enhance ESP reliability by hermetically sealing the electrical components in the permanent completion. The technologies also improve ESP retrievability by enabling slickline deployment in a single run.
In addition to the MDS paper presentation, Upwing Energy will showcase its Subsurface Compressor System™ (SCS) at booth 35. The SCS can overcome liquid loading and increase production and recoverable reserves from all gas well types.
The SPE ESP Symposium brings together ESP technical experts from around the world to share innovative information pertaining to ESP technology, production and operations.
About Upwing Energy
Upwing Energy, Inc. ("Upwing"), headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., provides the most reliable, available and retrievable artificial lift technology that increases the production and recovery of hydrocarbons from conventional and unconventional wells. The company is an innovative offshoot of parent company Calnetix Technologies, which is a recognized leader in high-speed rotating systems for a wide variety of industries.
