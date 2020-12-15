Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Snow arrives in the afternoon. High 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected before nighttime.