SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Catalyst, an Opportunity Zone Fund focused on ground-up development projects in Silicon Valley, today announced that Mike Walsh has joined the company as a Projects Director.
"Mike has developed a wealth of construction experience during his more than 40 years in the real estate business," said Urban Catalyst Founder Erik Hayden. "We are glad to have him on board, and look forward to the contributions he'll make in overseeing our projects throughout the downtown San Jose Opportunity Zone."
Overseeing Urban Catalyst's preconstruction and construction work, Walsh will draw on his more than 40 years of experience in construction and real estate development in Bay Area markets. Most recently he was with SIMEON, where he oversaw the firm's construction and development work, including the building of a 630,000-square-foot, 21-story apartment tower in San Jose; a 145,000-square-foot condo building in San Francisco; and a multi-tenant retail center in Hayward.
Before joining SIMEON in 2012, he was Director of Development with AGI Capital/Avant Housing, where he was responsible for developing 2,200 multi-family units in San Francisco and 800,000-square-feet of self-storage projects throughout the Bay Area. Walsh began his career building nuclear power plants and hydroelectric dams; since then, he has served as a project manager for several hospital and biotech buildings and has built retail centers, office buildings, and education and medical facilities.
About Urban Catalyst
