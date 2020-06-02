NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drexel Hamilton, a service-disabled veteran-owned and operated broker-dealer founded on the principle of offering meaningful employment opportunities to disabled veterans, announced today that Jonté Harrell has been appointed Head of Equity Capital Markets.
Mr. Harrell has over fifteen years of experience across Finance and Technology, joining Drexel Hamilton from Amazon where he was the Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis for Prime Now and Whole Foods Online. Prior, Jonté was a Director within Corporate Treasury at Wells Fargo in Charlotte and Head of APAC Structured Funding at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong and Dublin.
"We are proud and extremely grateful Jonté has joined Drexel Hamilton and the talent and breadth of experience he brings," said Lawrence Doll, Chairman and Founder of Drexel Hamilton.
Mr. Harrell served as Signal Corps Officer in U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Captain. His professional military experience spans two combat tours including the invasion of Iraq. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star and numerous commendation medals. Jonté graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.
"We are excited to have Jonte at Drexel Hamilton. He brings with him a wealth of experience in finance and an amazing military record. Two things our business and our younger Veterans will benefit and learn from," said Anthony Felice, President and Managing Partner.
Drexel Hamilton recently was a co-manager in the initial public offering of SelectQuote.