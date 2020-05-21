SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Connex, the global leader of virtual environment solutions, announces a surge in demand from businesses outside of its target demographic as result of the pandemic. 6Connex, which worked primarily with sales, marketing and recruitment areas for virtual trade shows, has recently been fielding requests from national sports leagues, large school districts and global corporations.
"Over the last few months we have seen our business of virtual events grow by 1000%. We have been working overtime and hiring non-stop to keep up with the demand," said Ruben Castano, CEO of 6Connex. "Interest from colleges, sports teams and requests from international businesses is something we didn't anticipate growing so rapidly, but we are thrilled to assist as the event world reconvenes online."
Different from webinar tools such as Zoom and WebEX, 6Connex can host large scale virtual events for groups of 300 or 30,000, offering each participant access to virtual lobbies, exhibitor halls, networking lounges and a variety of customized spaces, all designed to deliver an immersive and interactive experience. One of the many benefits of running virtual events besides the obvious cost and ROI, is speed. 6Connex can seamlessly customize each event in less than 8 weeks, as opposed to many months of planning for a physical event.
"Event producers worldwide are looking for innovative and secure ways to deliver a virtual experience to their audiences. Gamification, social media, and interactions are the most sought-after functionalities, and 6Connex has over 10 years of experience delivering those," Castano states. "6Connex can easily replicate any high profile, large scale event making the whole experience virtual through our secure, cloud-based platform. Next month alone, 6Connex will run 80+ events and some of these will host thousands attendees each."
6Connex strongly believes virtual events will see consistent growth in popularity, even after concerns about the coronavirus subside. The reason for that growth will come from companies that had never experimented with virtual events before and have now had the opportunity to experience it first-hand. These companies will not only continue to run these events but expand their usage as a marketing and HR tool to grow their reach to their communities. We can already see the trend clearly, as a large number of new contracts 6Connex is signing these days consist of multi-year subscriptions coming from companies around the world.
About 6Connex
6Connex is the leading provider of virtual event solutions. Our secure, cloud-based platform expands audience reach and drives in-depth content engagement for marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and HR communities.
Our product portfolio includes virtual environments, learning management, and webinars.
For more information visit 6Connex.com, or call 1-800-395-4702.