EXTON, Pa., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US Digestive Health ("US Digestive"), a management services organization created to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, announced today that it has partnered with Carlisle Digestive Disease Associates ("Carlisle Digestive"), a gastroenterology practice in Carlisle, PA.
Serving Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Greater Philadelphia region, US Digestive is rapidly advancing the delivery of digestive health services, bringing new insight into the evaluation, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. Significantly improving office practice efficiency, US Digestive offers its gastroenterology partner practices innovative business management and technology solutions that remove administrative burdens from physicians and allow them to spend more time taking care of patients. With increased efficiency comes reduced wait times for office appointments and procedures.
Including its new partnership with Carlisle, US Digestive oversees a network of gastroenterology providers and services with 20 locations, 8 ambulatory surgery centers, 72 physicians, 30 advanced practice providers, and more than 500 total employees.
"We are committed to connecting communities to better digestive health care by providing easy and convenient access to cost-effective gastroenterology services," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive. "We are proud to add Carlisle Digestive to our growing family of gastroenterology providers."
"We are excited to join a high-performing and fast-growing organization like US Digestive," said Jonathan Verrecchio, DO, Lead Physician of Carlisle Digestive. "This partnership will allow us to add new technologies and to expand the gastroenterology services we can offer to the greater Carlisle community."
US Digestive was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.
For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com/
About US Digestive Health
As the leading gastroenterology practice on the East Coast, US Digestive Health is at the forefront of the rapidly advancing science of digestive health, bringing new insight into the care, treatment and prevention of digestive health disorders. For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com.
Media contact for US Digestive Health
Liz Weir
lweir@levlane.com
About Amulet Capital Partners, LP
Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.
Media Contact for Amulet Capital Partners, LP
Melissa Sheer
Kent Place Communications, LLC
917-690-2199
melissa@kentplacellc.com