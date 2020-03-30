WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axinn is pleased to announce today that former U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division trial attorney Craig Minerva is joining the firm's Antitrust Group as Counsel in its Washington, D.C. office.
At DOJ, Minerva led investigations into some of the most consequential mergers of the last several years. Minerva led the investigation of the merger between Disney and Fox, resulting in the divestiture of all of Fox's regional sports networks, as well as Quad Graphics' proposed acquisition of LSC Communications, which the rival commercial printers abandoned during litigation. In 2019, Minerva was honored both with the Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award as well as the Assistant Attorney General Award. Prior to DOJ, Minerva worked in private practice for many years where he gained significant experience representing clients in a range of antitrust matters, often with an international dimension.
Antitrust Group Co-Chair Michael Keeley said, "Craig's experience leading major merger investigations at the Antitrust Division will be immensely beneficial for our clients. He is another strong addition to our growing team of exceptional antitrust attorneys."
Minerva explained, "Axinn offered the perfect opportunity to continue practicing antitrust at the highest level. My time at DOJ provided me with the utmost respect for the Division's mission and its talented professionals. I look forward to applying what I learned from my government experience at Axinn."
John Harkrider, Co-Chair of the Antitrust Group and a founding partner of the firm, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Craig to Axinn. His experience at the DOJ leading investigations into large and high-profile mergers strengthens our already deep bench of antitrust lawyers with government backgrounds."
About Axinn
Axinn combines the skills, experience and dedication of the world's largest firms with the focus, responsiveness, efficiency and attention to client needs of the best boutiques. The firm was established in the late 1990s by lawyers from premier Wall Street firms with a common vision: provide the highest level of service and strategic acumen in antitrust, intellectual property and high-stakes litigation. Axinn's lawyers have served as lead or co-lead counsel on nearly half a trillion dollars in transactions and, in the last 10 years alone, have handled more than 250 litigations.