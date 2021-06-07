SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dialtune, a drum manufacturer selling patented cable-tuned drums, announces availability of snares for sale through Guitar Center! This makes dialtune the first cable tuned drum sold by the American music retailer chain, and marks an important milestone validating that cable tuning is ready for mass market adoption.
Drum builders today create an endless array of similar options on the market, the lack of differentiated innovation makes it difficult for any new brand to cut through the noise. But Dialtune looks to disrupt the drumming industry by creating an entirely new market around cable tuning, an improved alternative to traditional lugs and tension rods, marking the biggest innovation to drumming in over 50 years. Cable tuning is unique in that it uses a single point of tension to evenly tune a drum up and down in seconds. Using this technology, drummers can more easily find the exact sound they're looking for, change drumheads in under a minute, and explore new creative possibilities previously thought impossible.
"We are humbled to be included in the Guitar Center product lineup alongside legendary brands like Mapex, Sonor, Tama, DW, Gretch, and Yamaha. This is a testimony to the versatility of our technology as well as the overall quality and sound of our dialtune snare drums."
-- Bryan Bedson, Founder and CEO of dialtune drums
Dialtune drums can be found on GuitarCenter.com, or in person at the Guitar Center Flagship store in Hollywood, California.
About dialtune drums – http://www.dialtunedrums.com
Dialtune is about empowering drummers. Dialtune's patented cable tuning technology allows drummers to tune their drums in seconds, change drumheads in under a minute, and explore new creative possibilities. By solving single point tension, drummers can more easily find the exact sound they're looking for and thereby build a stronger relationship with their instrument. Designed and manufactured to the exact specifications of today's top gigging drummers, dialtune is pushing the art form of drumming forward. Find your sound with dialtune.
