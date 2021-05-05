NORFOLK, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S., continues its expansion throughout southeast Virginia via its partnership with Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), which announced on Monday its agreement to acquire the Jones Institute, of Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS).
SGF, a leading provider of comprehensive fertility services and IVF since 1991 and one of US Fertility's founding partners, is expanding its Virginia footprint by opening the first location of SGF Jones Institute, located in Norfolk, VA, with former EVMS Jones Institute physician Tarita Pakrashi, M.D., M.P.H., and further physician expansion this fall. Dr. Pakrashi, who is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, will begin seeing patients via virtual consults later this month.
In early July 2021, EVMS Jones Institute, located at 601 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507, will transition all patient care to SGF at this same location.
"The historical significance of SGF becoming affiliated with the Jones institute is nothing short of remarkable," reflects US Fertility board member and co-founder of SGF, Michael J. Levy, M.D. "The Joneses are legends in our field, and we are humbled and honored to be a part of this landmark partnership that will benefit individuals and couples for years and decades to come."
"I am glad to report that we have signed an agreement with SGF to support the academic activities of the Jones Institute and promote the mission of education and research and the legacy of Dr. Georgeanna and Howard Jones," says Alfred Abuhamad, M.D., Mason C. Andrews Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Professor and Chair of EVMS Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs.
"Among our priorities at US Fertility is to drive innovation by partnering with the best reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) programs in the country. The Jones Institute founders have long been known for their brilliant innovative and inventive contributions to our field. They're undoubtedly respected for being pioneers of technology and techniques that have helped thousands be able to grow their families. US Fertility and ultimately SGF saw this as an opportunity to create alignment that would improve access to quality patient care. Patients in the Hampton Roads region will benefit from SGF's proven record of accomplishment, clinical expertise, and patient-centric approach, and SGF will continue to benefit from the legacy left by the Joneses as carried through in the SGF Jones Institute clinical and fellowship programs," shared US Fertility Chief Executive Officer, Mark Segal.
The SGF Jones Institute Fellowship Program is SGF's fourth fellowship program. Medical students can select an elective in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and an Advanced Clerkship in Clinical Research at the SGF Jones Institute during their third and fourth-year rotations. The SGF Jones Institute will also serve as the home office for OB/GYN residents when on the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility service. SGF Richmond's locations on the campus of Henrico Doctors' Hospital and off Stony Point Parkway, located roughly 70 miles from the Jones Institute, will become home to a site for fellowship training as well, under the direction of SGF Richmond physicians, Drs. Erika Johnston, Michael Edelstein, Geof Tidey, and Anish Shah.
"Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones will long be remembered for their firsts, such as the first baby born from in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the U.S., in 1981 – but also for their grit, persistence, kindness, and generosity. They didn't rest on their laurels. They aimed to make this world better for those around them. And that's exactly what SGF Jones Institute commits to do as well. We take that legacy to heart and will continue the good work that they started," shared reproductive endocrinologist and Practice Director of SGF Richmond, Anish Shah, M.D.
SGF Jones Institute Offers State-of-the-Art Fertility Care
SGF Jones Institute, home to SGF's eleventh full-service embryology laboratory, will offer comprehensive fertility services, including:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ family building.
Established patients completing treatment with EVMS Jones Institute through June 30, 2021, may call EVMS Jones Institute at 757-446-7100 as they normally would in order to schedule an appointment or to seek other assistance. New patients of SGF Jones Institute may call the SGF New Patient Center at 757-512-8547 or complete this brief form to schedule an appointment or to seek other assistance. If you are an existing EVMS Jones Institute patient and would like to schedule an appointment, please complete this brief form.
