DEER PARK, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Service Group (USSG), a New York based industrial services company, is pleased to announce it has acquired Transcope Services of Randolph, New Jersey. Started in 1964, Transcope is a fully licensed ICC carrier specializing in transportation, warehousing, rigging and logistics services, primarily to manufacturers and installers of elevator, escalator and moving walkways. Mark Elfant, Transcope's President, plans to remain with the company on a consulting basis providing strategic guidance to help grow the business.
Led by its founder Steve Laganas, USSG was formed to build an industry leading national rigging, machinery moving and warehousing business. ABLE Rigging Contractors of Deer Park, NY is also a USSG company. A number of other companies are in discussions about becoming part of the group. Although not part of USSG, Laganas also owns ABLE Equipment Rental of Deer Park, NY, a leading provider of rental equipment throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region offering equipment rentals, sales, service, parts, transportation and user training.
"US Service Group was formed to allow us to seek out business opportunities on a national basis," said Laganas. "Acquiring Transcope strengthens USSG's presence in the Northeast and expands our services into an attractive sector of rigging services. Expansion into new regions and lines of business is a key component of USSG's growth strategy. We're very excited to add a company with Transcope's history and reputation to our group," added Laganas.
About Transcope
Begun in 1964, Transcope Services is a fully licensed ICC carrier specializing in transportation, warehousing, logistics, distribution and consulting. Transcope serves primarily the elevator, escalator and moving walks industry. It partners with industry leading domestic and international elevator and escalator companies on projects throughout the New York, New Jersey metro area. Transcope receives elevator and escalator equipment from manufacturers in its clean, climate-controlled warehouse for storage and timely delivery to customer job sites.
About ABLE Rigging Contractors
ABLE Rigging Contractors has been a trusted provider of rigging services for over two decades, specializing in industrial rigging, tower crane and derrick services, construction, machinery moving and warehousing. As rigging service professionals, they are dedicated to completing rigging projects safely and on time. Their licensed Master Riggers, operating engineers, teamster drivers, steamfitters and iron workers are highly experienced and excel at turnkey heavy lifting and moving solutions.
