SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps (USSC), the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, today announces the acquisition of U.S. Baseball Academy, the country's largest network of youth baseball camps, and its sister company, U.S. Softball Academy (collectively, USBA). As a result of the new partnership, USBA will introduce more camp options throughout the year, benefit from the USSC network of facilities, coaches, and directors, and continue its legacy of high-quality programs.
For each camp, USBA brings together talented college and high school coaches to provide a camp program developed from decades of professional coaching, scouting and on-field experience by USBA leadership. Since its founding in 1988, USBA camp directors have coached over 250,000 aspiring baseball and softball players. All USBA programs feature a low coach-to-player ratio, allowing for frequent individual and small-group instruction to refine and elevate foundational skills like hitting, pitching, fielding, baserunning and catching.
"We've stayed dedicated to our original commitment to bring quality instruction to local communities," says USBA President Joe Marker, who's been with the company for more than 20 years. "By joining forces with US Sports Camps, we'll expand our reach even further with more camps throughout the year and continue connecting professional coaches with players in their communities."
Jeffery Lee, senior vice president of USBA, adds, "With a shared focus on developing young players through high-caliber training, we couldn't ask for a better partner in US Sports Camps to take our baseball and softball programs to the next level."
This year, to help players sharpen their skills prior to the competitive 2022 spring season, USBA is introducing winter and spring sessions. The winter sessions, combined with the nearly 250 USBA summer camps nationwide, will join USSC's current baseball and softball offerings, including Nike Baseball and Softball Camps. As the leading youth sports camp program in the country, USSC offers 18 physical sport, eSports and academic programs across 48 states for campers ages 6-18.
"It has been a pleasure getting to know Joe and Jeff as we've discussed this opportunity to partner," says Justin Hoeveler, CEO of USSC. "USBA has a great reputation for delivering accessible, quality baseball training across the U.S. to prepare players for their upcoming seasons. We are thrilled to combine USBA with our USSC network and capabilities to positively impact more players."
2021-2022 USBA winter sessions will run from December 21 through April 22. All locations will follow state, local and facility public health guidelines for COVID-19 safety. Players, coaches and parents interested in USBA can visit https://usbaseballacademy.com/ for more information.
Registration begins September 1, 2021.
About US Sports Camps:
For over 45 years, US Sports Camps, headquartered in San Rafael, CA, has partnered with leading facilities and coaches across the country to produce leading sports camps, clinics, and programs for kids. From traditional sports like basketball and football to new ones like esports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills.
###
Press Contact:
[Katie Faunce, kfaunce@ussportscamps.com]
Media Contact
Katie Faunce, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, kfaunce@ussportscamps.com
SOURCE US Sports Camps