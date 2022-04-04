Youth esports league and camp organizer, NXT UP Esports, and youth sports camp operator, US Sports Camps, have announced a partnership to bring virtual esports camps to kids across the country.
The two organizations will collaborate on virtual esports summer camps in 2022 across a variety of game titles with the goal of improving players' in-game skills as well as developing important social and life skills.
Charlie Freund, Partnership Director for Youth Enrichment Brands at US Sports Camps, commented: "Virtual camps allow youth to find and connect with peers that are 'their people.' I believe in NXT UP because they can provide these rich connections for kids and coaches across the country."
Each camp is led by a trained and experienced coach who instructs players through individual and team exercises. Players are separated into teams by their age and skill level, ensuring that all players are being taught the appropriate skills at a pace that fits all players.
Players connect with their teammates and coaches virtually, allowing players to participate regardless of location. Virtual camps provide the maximum accessibility to players looking to participate in these programs. Further, since the company's founding, NXT UP Esports has provided over $10,000 in scholarships to players in need.
"We want to ensure that gaming and esports are accessible, safe, and provide more than purely entertainment value to young players," says Luke Zelon, founder of NXT UP Esports, "We realize that young players need instruction and supervision when playing, not simply a competitive platform. It quickly became clear that the team at US Sports Camps aligned with those same values, and we're excited to bring these programs to passionate kids all over the US."
Recently, it was announced that NXT UP Esports would be an operational partner in a collaboration between Team Liquid and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles.
Players and parents can register for the summer 2022 esports camps at http://www.ussportscamps.com.
About US Sports Camps:
For over 47 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like esports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provides athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.
About NXT UP Esports:
NXT UP Esports is the largest provider of virtual esports programs for kids in the US. The organization operates camps, leagues, and after-school programs that teach kids in-game skills and strategies as well as teamwork, leadership, and communication skills they can take with them outside the game.
