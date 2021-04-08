SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps is excited to announce Jason Vigilante, head men's cross country coach and assistant track and field coach at Princeton University, as the new director of the Nike Green Mountain Running Camp, New England's premier running camp for high school runners, held at The Salisbury School in Salisbury, Connecticut.
"Returning to Green Mountain Running Camp has brought me full circle in our sport," said Vigilante. "I began running as a Green Mountain camper in 1987. The foundation I gained paved the path to my college education, my career, and fostered my love of running. I'm honored to return to Green Mountain Running Camp as the camp director and I hope to pass along this wonderful experience."
A four-time Ivy League coach of the year, Vigilante is in his ninth season at Princeton University, where he has led the Tigers to four Ivy League cross country championships and two triple crowns, achieved by winning national titles in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track in the same year. Prior to joining Princeton, Vigilante was the director of cross country and track and field at the University of Virginia, where he was a two-time ACC coach of the year, winning ACC championships in both cross country and outdoor track and field. Vigilante also spent nine years at the University of Texas, coaching multiple student-athletes to NCAA and Big 12 titles and setting an indoor world record in the distance medley relay in 2008. Vigilante started his coaching career as an assistant coach at UNC Wilmington, and served as a graduate assistant for two seasons at NC State.
A native of Morristown, New Jersey, Vigilante is no stranger to Green Mountain Running Camp, having spent four summers there as a camper before heading off to NC State, where he lettered three times with the Wolfpack and earned all-ACC honors in cross country.
"Jason brings a wealth of experience to Green Mountain, having coached at many of the nation's top institutions," said Tim Phelan, US Sports Camps' vice president of running/track and field. "As a Green Mountain alumnus, coach Vigilante provides a unique perspective as a resident camper, successful collegiate athlete and coach. His leadership experience and passion for the sport of running is a fantastic addition to Nike Green Mountain Running Camp, providing inspiration and development to all of our high school runners."
The 2021 Nike Green Mountain Running Camp will be held from July 25 to 30 and Aug. 1 to 6, offering high school runners the ideal mix of learning, training and fun.
Registration is now open at http://www.ussportscamps.com/running/nike/nike-smoky-mountain-running-camp or call 1-800-645-3226.
