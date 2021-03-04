STUART, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team IP (https://teamip.com/) is proud to announce a multiyear partnership agreement with USA Boxing as the exclusive provider for decorated event apparel, branded products, and digital marketing to include online e-commerce and campaign stores for its 1,800 gyms across America.
"We are honored to partner with USA Boxing over the next couple of years. It's exciting to show what we can do on both the national and global level. Our commitment to customer satisfaction extends across the globe," said Randy Sparks Team IP CEO and Founder.
"USA Boxing is excited to partner with Team IP to help expand our merchandise availability," stated Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director. "Team IP will not only be able to help USA Boxing's national office, but at the grassroots level to provide opportunities for additional funding for our local clubs/gyms, that are the true heartbeat of USA Boxing."
The goal of USA Boxing is to promote and grow Olympic-style amateur boxing in the United States and to inspire the tireless pursuit of Olympic gold and enable athletes and coaches to achieve sustained competitive excellence. Additionally, USA Boxing endeavors to teach all participants the character, confidence and focus they need to become resilient and diverse champions, both in and out of the ring.
Team IP will kick-off its partnership at the 2020 USA Boxing National Championship that has been rescheduled to take place March 25-April 3, 2021 in Shreveport, LA. There are already over 1,600 boxers registered from over 36 states along with over 1,000 coaches, officials and physicians. The new dates will give the tournament three extra days of competition. The added days will allow for a soft start giving boxers, coaches, officials, and staff an opportunity to adjust to the new Covid-19 mitigation procedures.
Taryn Cass USA Boxing Event Coordinator stated, "The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC) worked hard to accommodate USA Boxing adjusting their schedule to meet our needs. We feel confident that the new dates will allow us to host a successful event and enable us to provide the experience that our members expect and deserve in a safe environment."
About USA Boxing: USA Boxing is the National Governing Body of amateur Olympic-style boxing in the United States. The mission of USA Boxing shall be to enable United States' athletes and coaches to achieve sustained competitive excellence, develop character, support the sport of boxing, and promote and grow Olympic style boxing in the United States. The responsibility of USA Boxing is not only to produce Olympic gold, but also oversee and govern every aspect of amateur boxing in the United States. For more information visit https://www.teamusa.org/usa-boxing.
About Team IP:
Recognized as the No. 1 Souvenir Merchandiser for amateur sports in the U.S., Team IP provides decorated apparel and branded promotional products for its three divisions; Events, Digital and Corporate. Founded in 1992, the company has grown exponentially, currently servicing more than 2,200 events annually while "Serving clients for over 25 years." Team IP is the exclusive provider of merchandise for major championship events, including 12 Disney owned ESPN College Football Bowl games, and 6 others to include the Outback, Gator, Holiday, Independence, and Redbox Bowls and various USOPC Olympic national championships, Junior Olympics, and Olympic Trials. Team IP is a five-time recipient of the INC 500/5000 Award presented to the fastest growing companies in the nation. For more information visit TeamIP.com + social media.
