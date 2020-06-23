ADA, Mich., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Financial, a national investment advisory firm, insurance wholesaler, broker-dealer and 5-time Inc. 5000 honoree, today announces the addition of the JUST Capital series to its model portfolio lineup through one of its investment advisor subsidiaries, USA Financial Formulas. This announcement marks the firm's first set of sustainable equity investment strategies.
JUST Capital is the only independent nonprofit that tracks, analyzes and engages with large corporations and their investors on how they perform on the public's priorities. Nationally recognized for their JUST 100 collaboration with Forbes, the organization's mission is to drive measurable corporate change to create a stakeholder-centric, inclusive form of capitalism that reflects the values of the American public.
"Recent events have placed stakeholder capitalism at the forefront of business conversations with increasing expectations around the role of business in society," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "Through this partnership with USA Financial, we look forward to engaging a wider pool of investors in our mission, and driving additional investment capital toward more just companies, thereby incentivizing a more just and equitable marketplace."
The JUST Capital series is comprised of four formula-driven strategies that leverage the comprehensive JUST Capital polling research. Each strategy will adhere to the USA Financial Formulas philosophy of systematically reviewing, reallocating, and rebalancing the portfolio holdings on a predetermined schedule. This non-emotional approach helps investors to know what they own, why they own it, and what will trigger a change.
"JUST Capital shares our strong belief that capitalism can be a driving force for positive change," said Mike Walters, CEO of USA Financial. "With this exciting addition, we are giving financial advisors, families and individuals access to invest in strategies that focus on companies who are prioritizing environmental, social, and governance issues as an important part of creating an economy that works for more Americans."
About JUST Capital: The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit www.JUSTCapital.com.
About USA Financial: USA Financial is a comprehensive financial services institution, focused on providing advisors with the tools required to make solid recommendations and to empower clients to make educated and informed financial decisions. To learn more about USA Financial, please visit www.usafinancial.com.
